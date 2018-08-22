New group seeks to speed up Iqaluit’s internet
Nuvujaq Society holding meeting about its plans tonight
If you’re an Iqaluit resident fed up with your slow, expensive internet connection, there’s a meeting tonight you may want to attend.
It’s being held by Nuvujaq, a new Nunavut-based not-for-profit, that’s looking at ways to cut back on how frequently the city’s internet users depend upon satellite connections.
It would do so by creating what’s called an internet exchange point, or IXP. That would allow, for example, Iqaluit residents to send emails with large file attachments to each other, without repeatedly bouncing information off satellites.
It would also allow Iqaluit internet users to download information off local servers, called a community cloud. That could allow residents to receive big files, such as software updates, with less hassle. The community cloud could also be used to serve northern-produced content.
The end result should save Iqaluit’s internet users bandwidth, and possibly money, according to a news release.
Tonight’s meeting, led by Madeleine Redfern, who is the president of the Nuvujaq Society, as well as the city’s mayor, will feature presentations by three experts in the field.
One is Jacques Latour, chief technology officer of the Canadian Internet Registration Authority, which manages the .ca domain. Another is Damir Bersinic, the hybrid cloud technical sales lead for the Canadian office of Microsoft. Mike West, the CEO of Nuvujaq, will also speak.
The Nuvujaq Society says it has developed strategic partnerships through meetings with the government and the private sector and is developing studies, business cases and plans based on regional and community needs.
Tonight’s meeting will take place in the Baffin Room at the Frobisher Inn at 7 p.m. No registration is required.
(5) Comments:
Couldn’t think of a better name than Nuvujaq? What a literal translation and not very original. It should have been something like Ikiaqqivikkutigut Tuqqaqtarvik, but I guess that would be hard to pronounce for non-Inuktitut speakers.
The Government of Nunavut paid lots of money to SSI Micro about 10 years ago to provide exactly this service in all the communities of Nunavut.
So what’s new…
I so agree with Nunavummiuq… What a CLOUD of misinformation… Guessing and predicting are equally hard, but I predict that due to the latent laziness of most people, it won’t survive past it’s first birthday. Nonetheless, we must never quit! Keep on going ON!...LOL.
A Cloud will not have any affect on the satellite connection. This Cloud/Caching solution is being used in NWT for some years and it is only good for updates. Accessing the Internet will not be faster, unless all users will use the same resources, that will be cached in the cloud. With the new satellite already launched, speeds of the Internet will go up and the cost will go down. Maybe it’s best to wait for another few month until this is implemented and NWTel and SSi Micro (Qiniq) offer these upgraded packages
Fostering local non-satellite based file sharing/video conferencing/radio/etc would allow our children to get real world experience in 21st century technology without more cost than the hardware/software and an isp who wanted to help us out.
Update request. All Nunavik could benefit from the outcome of these discussions.