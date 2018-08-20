NEWS: Nunavut

New northern affairs minister seeks “tangible results” for Nunavut

Dominic LeBlanc working on new Arctic policy, reform of Nutrition North



Dominic LeBlanc (right), Canada’s new minister of northern affairs, visits the Arctic Ventures Marketplace store in Iqaluit yesterday evening to see prices first-hand. (HANDOUT PHOTO) Dominic LeBlanc (right), Canada’s new minister of northern affairs, visits the Arctic Ventures Marketplace store in Iqaluit yesterday evening to see prices first-hand. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

August 20, 2018 - 3:25 pm

The Trudeau government’s new minister of northern affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, said today that he seeks “tangible results” for Nunavut on the northern economic development and infrastructure files he’s now responsible for.

LeBlanc made the remarks in a wide-ranging interview with Nunatsiaq News on Monday, Aug. 20, the morning after he had met with Inuit leaders, including Aluki Kotierk, the president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., and with Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq.

“I said give me your to-do list…. I said tell me what we need to work on to bring tangible results,” LeBlanc said.

And that also includes actions that can be accomplished quickly.

“All too often these things are seen as long-time consultative processes, which are important, but I think there could be some quick successes that could be important for the territorial government and important for the Government of Nunavut,” LeBlanc said.

And that could mean a quick resolution of long-standing federal-territorial negotiations over the devolution of responsibility for public lands and resources in Nunavut.

“The obvious ones are around the devolution agreement, and making sure that federal programs take into account the unique needs of the North, tackling climate change programs … so that’s the kind of conversation we had,” LeBlanc said.

Like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, LeBlanc favours a whole-of-government approach to northern policy, that brings various departments and agencies into the mix.

“These aren’t isolated silos.… He [Trudeau] wants me to work across the government, but in partnership with northern governments on their priorities.”

Formerly the minister of fisheries and oceans, LeBlanc, the Liberal MP for the riding of Beauséjour in New Brunswick, was appointed to the portfolio this past July 18.

At that time, Trudeau named him minister of intergovernmental affairs, northern affairs and internal trade. The former northern affairs minister, Carolyn Bennett, retains responsibility for Crown-Indigenous relations

So to get started on his intergovernmental responsibilities, LeBlanc said he wants to meet all 13 Canadian premiers, starting with the premiers of the three territories.

New Arctic policy in the works

And it’s likely one of the big files the territorial premiers will want to talk to him about is the Liberal government’s continuing work on a new Arctic policy framework, aimed at replacing the northern policy that Stephen Harper’s Conservative government created.

“The focus for us is to do it quickly, or expeditiously, but not to rush it out or release something that, frankly, doesn’t reflect what we’ve heard from northerners. We’re seeking to co-design something with northerners and their governments,” he said.

That work began under Carolyn Bennett’s watch, starting with a northern consultation process, and LeBlanc said he hopes his government can release the new policy “as soon as possible,” but not without careful scrutiny.

“The premier said to me last night, we prefer to get it right because if it’s done properly, it will be in place for a long time.”

It will take into account the views of multiple “northern partners” and likely guide federal policy in the Arctic for a long time, but at the same time must take into account the aspirations and needs of Inuit, he said.

Bennett, in her role as minister responsible for the Crown-Inuit relationship, will necessarily be part of this continuing work, LeBlanc said.

The new Arctic policy will likely be discussed at a federal cabinet retreat starting this week in Nanaimo, B.C., LeBlanc said.

“Aggressive focus” on infrastructure

And though it’s still too soon to say exactly what kinds of themes will be emphasized in that Arctic policy, there’s no doubt that infrastructure and sustainable economic development will be at or near the top of the list, he said.

“The premier [Savikataaq] correctly said, well, let me tell you about the infrastructure challenges we have, let me tell you about housing, or let me tell you about broadband high-speed internet….”

So LeBlanc suggested he favours an aggressive focus on improving infrastructure, especially when dealing with overcrowded housing, access to broadband internet, and electricity projects aimed at reducing dependence on diesel fuel.

Changes coming to Nutrition North

On the Nutrition North Canada file, LeBlanc said his government will “absolutely” announce modifications to the program before the next federal election.

“We recognized that the Nutrition North program can be and should be modernized and reformed,” he said.

LeBlanc said he discussed the issue with Savikataaq and also visited the Arctic Ventures Marketplace store in Iqaluit, which is owned by Arctic Co-operatives Ltd.

“It was to see first-hand the prices, but also to learn about the challenges of keeping an inventory of perishable food. So the premier and I talked about how the freight subsidy, the transportation subsidy, might be reformed, and a number of people talked to me about country foods.”

As for the development of mining in Nunavut, LeBlanc said he and Savikataaq talked about pursuing the opportunities that mining offers, but also the importance of doing so in a way that protects the environment.

“I intend to be very active with my federal colleagues in working with the territorial premiers on these projects that are important to them … so in the coming weeks and months, we’re going to be a partner in ensuring they are done properly,” he said.

LeBlanc is to meet later with Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod and with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver.

His father, the late Romeo LeBlanc, attended the April 1, 1999, ceremony that marked the creation of Nunavut when he served as Governor General.

“I thought about him when we arrived yesterday afternoon and thought it’s too bad he couldn’t have seen me as the northern affairs minister 20 years later.”