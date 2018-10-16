No cannabis store for Nunavik, but online orders ready to go
Regional organizations meet to discuss legalized marijuana Oct. 17
Quebec’s cannabis stores will open their online order system at 9 a.m. on Oct. 17—the only way residents of Nunavik will be able to obtain legal marijuana, at least for now.
Starting on Wednesday, residents across Quebec can make online or in-person purchases at one of the province’s 12 Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) stores.
No SQDC branch is planned for Nunavik at this point, the agency confirmed, but the online system will offer service in French and English once it launches on Oct. 17.
Customers will be able to order from a selection of 150 products, available in dried, fresh or oil format, the SQDC said.
Currently legislation in Quebec set the minimum age for consumption at 18, but that could change.
The new Coalition Avenir Québec government, headed by premier François Legault, has pledged to introduce stricter rules around cannabis use, like raising the minimum age to 21 years and imposing a blanket ban on consumption in public places.
But those new rules won’t be introduced until the next session of the National Assembly.
Similarly, municipalities can still introduce their own bylaws to manage cannabis use locally, as Nunavik communities have said they will consider.
Regional organizations like the Kativik Regional Government or Kativik Regional Police Force haven’t had much to say about how the new legislation will roll out in Nunavik just yet.
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services is hosting a multi-organization meeting on the subject on Oct. 17.
The price of government-regulated cannabis in Quebec has yet to be announced, but it’s expected to be among the lowest in Canada at less than $7 a gram.
While the federal legislation allows for the home cultivation of up to four marijuana plants for personal consumption, Quebec’s own legislation bans that.
Across the province, consumers who are caught keeping cannabis in a place where minors can access it could faces fines anywhere between $250 and $750.
(4) Comments:
OMG, OMG Nunavik is being left high and dry . Thank god , i still have my dealer on speed dial.
How does this not leave out Inuit who do not speak or write English or French. I hope the local CLSC will be helpful to them.
hee hee, ha ha, lol, oh my goodness! i ain’t even stoned and am amused at the “great day?” coming tomorrow? oh my goodness! a stoned country will soon be smelly and Mary Jane is goddess of recreation.
Legalized or criminal, the choice to consume marijuana, alcohol and other recreational drugs is ALWAYS the choice of the individual.
I hope our leadership learns from the past 40 years of efforts to control alcohol, where any action, whether liberalization, prohibition or various points in between, has had virtually no effect.
I call on KI, NRBHSS and the municipalities, through community wellness programming, to implement education programs for all age groups so that individuals make informed, knowledge-based decisions.
I suspect that if any municipality tries to block the distribution of marijuana, it will be at the behest of local drug dealers who make their living this way.