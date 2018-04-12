No way to screen cannabis impairment, safety watchdogs say
“If you want to conduct drug testing in the workplace, get legal advice”
Despite looming legislation legalizing recreational cannabis use across the country, there’s no “magic bullet” for screening impaired workers, safety experts told the Nunavut Mining Symposium.
Any solutions to the problem, at least in the immediate future, could pose sticky legal problems for employers worried about cannabis use by heavy equipment operators at mine sites.
“There is no clear correlation between presence of THC and impairment,” said Chris Moore, a training and education services consultant with the Canadian Centre of Occupational Health and Safety, on Wednesday, April 11.
Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the chemical responsible for creating the “stoned” effect of cannabis use, leading to impairment.
And while THC can be detected in urine or blood screening, the presence of the chemical does not necessarily mean that the person is currently impaired.
That’s because THC can linger inside a person’s body for a long time after cannabis use.
For frequent or heavy users of cannabis, THC can remain in their system for days, weeks, or even months after they use the drug.
To further complicate matters, some studies indicate that frequent users of cannabis can develop a tolerance to THC, and impairment could be relative according to the individual, Moore said.
“If you want to conduct drug testing in the workplace, get legal advice,” Moore said.
That’s because compulsory screening for cannabis use could be considered discriminatory under human rights legislation.
Preventative education and training is the best strategy, for now, for companies to accommodate legalized cannabis use, he said.
“You need to treat it as another hazard in the workplace,” Moore said.
That includes creating policies and programs to help employees identify impairment, training for staff and supervisors, and a confidential reporting system that proactively addresses the problem.
The chief inspector for mines at the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission, Fred Bailey, said the legalization of cannabis would not give employees the right to use cannabis at work.
That’s because existing mine health and safety regulations already prohibits impairment by drugs or alcohol at work.
But Bailey said the WSCC is working closely with the Northwest Territories and Nunavut governments to update existing regulations to further define “impairment.”
Moore said more effective tests for cannabis use are likely to be developed in the future.
Bill C-45 is expected to pass some time this summer, although the proposed law is currently under intense scrutiny from Conservative senators who say they are likely to proposed amendments.
In February, the Government of Nunavut released a discussion paper addressing future cannabis use and enforcement within the territory.
But right now, the GN has not tabled new territorial cannabis legislation at the legislative assembly, except for a bill that amends some existing territorial legislation to make them consistent with the upcoming federal law.
It’s quite simple really. A zero tolerance policy should be a zero tolerance policy.
Anyone screened through blood or urine and found to have THC in their system should be removed from the work site whether they are legally impaired or not. It doesn’t matter whether Pot is legal, after all alcohol is legal but you wouldn’t want your workers drinking before a shift either.
Set the policies, enforce the policies, remove the offenders.
@#2 Who are you, Nancy Reagan?
But seriously, if you read the article you would understand that the issue is that the substance is still detectable in the blood or urine long after the impairment has passed. Unlike booze which clears your system more or less at the same time as your hangover.
One solution could be to screen them at the beginning of their 2 week shift, then at the end. If someone’s THC has gone up over that period above some margin of error, they’ve been using at the site.
#3 agreed there would have to be some bench marking to establish (relatively accurately) a time frame for use. I may have come across a bit draconian; however the legalization of pot should not change company policy regarding its use while on site.
use the mouth swabs that sheriffs use in the states. swab inside of mouth for recent thc exposure. no blood, no urine, no screening for long term residu. you can order them online. they used to have them in a little store in Rankin for sale individually. if anyone disputes results then they have blood/pee test to prove otherwise.
lol, who said testing pee or blood durring work? swab, wait 2 min… clear means go back to work
The lack of a “breathalyzer” type test is likely the biggest reason that it has taken governments until this year to legalize cannabis, obtain tax revenue from it, and reduce expenditures (policing, justice, and penal).
Obviously an accurate “intoxication” test would make millions (or more) for the researchers who make the breakthrough.
As such a test probably doesn’t exist yet, I would suggest mines, and other businesses using heavy equipment develop a standard skills test for their operators. This is likely already in place to qualify as an operator. Anytime an employee is suspected of being impaired they could be required to demonstrate their proficiency to a certain standard.
You would need to have certain guidelines as to when to test, what standard is needed, etc. to prevent abuse by management. If you are not proficient should you be operating heavy equipment? I think not.