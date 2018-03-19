NEWS: Nunavut

Nominations open for Nunavut literacy award

Honour will go to a champion of the Inuit language

Long-time educator Elizabeth Dean, centre, was last year’s winner of the annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award for Nunavut. Paul Quassa—seen here on the left as Nunavut’s education minister, before he became premier—is seeking nominations for this year’s award, to honour a Nunavut resident who is supporting and inspiring others to use Inuktut and develop their literacy skills. (FILE PHOTO) Long-time educator Elizabeth Dean, centre, was last year’s winner of the annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award for Nunavut. Paul Quassa—seen here on the left as Nunavut’s education minister, before he became premier—is seeking nominations for this year’s award, to honour a Nunavut resident who is supporting and inspiring others to use Inuktut and develop their literacy skills. (FILE PHOTO)

March 19, 2018 - 10:30 am

Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa is seeking nominations for the annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award.

The award “will recognize someone who supports and inspires others to use Inuktut and develop their literacy skills—oral, written or through artistic expression,” according to a news release.

“Nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to support and encourage others to develop their literacy skills—a student, a teacher, a community volunteer, an elder or a co-worker,” the release states.

The winner will receive a medal and certificate from Quassa in the fall.

Last September long-time educator Elizabeth Dean was winner of the 13th annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award for Nunavut. She has been an educator in both Gjoa Haven and Iqaluit and her guided reading program is now used in other communities.

Nominations may be emailed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The deadline for nominations is May 31.