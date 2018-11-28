NEWS: Nunavut

Nominations open for youth leadership awards

Nunavut Law Foundation accepting Upinnaqtuq Awards nominations until Friday, Nov. 30

Here are past recipients of the Nunavut Law Foundation's Upinnaqtuq Award from 2014. (FILE PHOTO)

November 28, 2018 - 8:16 am

The Nunavut Law Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2018 Upinnaqtuq Awards, which celebrate youth role models who embody peace, conflict resolution and leadership.

Upinnaqtuq, in Inuktitut, means “to celebrate a person’s accomplishments” or “a person you are proud of.”

Community members can nominate students enrolled in Grade 6 to Grade 12, or any youth aged 10 to 20, as long as they are not relatives.

The Upinnaqtuq Awards were created in 2011 in honour of Justice Beverly Browne, the first senior judge of the unified Nunavut Court of Justice.

She had served previously in Iqaluit as territorial judge for the Northwest Territories from 1990 until 1999.

She demonstrated great leadership in the community and had a strong commitment and passion for working with youth, a news release said.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Nov. 30. To nominate a youth, send a letter to the Nunavut Law Foundation explaining why he or she should win the scholarship.

Once the foundation has received the letters, board members will review each nomination and the chair will announce the winners by Monday, Dec. 17.

The law foundation will give monetary scholarships to youths aged 14 and older and give prizes to those aged 13 and younger.

Last year, there were five recipients: Pond Inlet’s Sarah Enoogoo and Qikiqtarjuak’s Deanna Kooneeliusie, Linda Kopalie, Adam Jonah Nookiguak and Annie Nookiguak.