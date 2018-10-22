Northern Affairs minister promises changes to Nutrition North, and soon
“It hasn’t been renewed or been made relevant for many of these communities"
Federal Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc has pledged to announce changes to Ottawa’s Nutrition North program in the “coming weeks.”
Nutrition North Canada, in place since April 2011, offers subsidies to offset the cost of certain perishable and healthy food items shipped into northern communities, including those across Nunavut and Nunavik.
But the $80-million-a-year program has been criticized for being inefficient and failing to respond to the needs of northern and Indigenous communities.
Last week, CBC reported that Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Inuit birthright organizations it represents pulled out of the program’s Indigenous working group on food security last spring.
“It has been our experience that the NNC lndigenous Working Group does not embody the constructive distinctions-based relationship that is necessary between the federal government and lnuit for meaningful program improvements,” ITK President Natan Obed wrote in the April 2018 letter to Carolyn Bennett, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations.
“We are requesting that an lnuit-specific process be developed that supports lnuit self-determination and recognizes lnuit as key partners in the NNC Program.”
During an Oct. 20 interview on CBC Radio’s The House, Leblanc responded to that letter, acknowledging ITK’s concerns.
“I certainly share those frustrations,” Leblanc said. “I have a sense that the program, to be blunt, has sort of lost its way.
“It hasn’t been renewed or been made relevant for many of these communities,” he said. “And that’s what I hope to announce in the coming weeks.”
Statistics Canada’s latest numbers show that more than half of all Inuit adults in the Inuit Nunangat suffer from food insecurity, or a lack of food.
And the highest levels of food insecurity in the group are found among Inuit living in Nunavut and Nunavik, where approximately 55 per cent of people don’t get enough to eat.
(10) Comments:
Ideally people would be able to order food items from any southern supplier and have the food subsidy applied to the freight rate.
Factors that have to be considered;
- many Inuit don’t have credit cards, specifically the people who are on SA who are the most in need.
- subsidies applied to a limited number of “nutritious” foods.
- a limited number of suppliers at the southern gateways.
- the large disparity between contract freight rates negotiated by Northern/ACL and General cargo rates.
- mixed shipments of nutritious food, other food, and non-food items.
These problems are not insurmountable but would require the Feds, GN, RIAs, Northern/ACL and airlines working together.
I would like to revive the old method back on food mail orders. The way it is now, is nowhere near close and it is not helping any individuals or families with low income and/or without any income.
The old system chewed up too much money in admin on the Canada post level. This newer system would have worked if the retailers never got greedy. It’s common knowledge within the industry that some retailers for some locations were able to get a freight rate that was better than the NNC subsidy. So goods should have been sold cheaper than in the south in these particular communities if the retailers passed along the full savings. Obviously, they did not and one could assume this shows the cost model for everything they sell….....
I agree with #2.We ate healthier then and cheaper.
Also credit cards were a problem in the past. Everyone can get a card at the Post Offices now that have pre-set funds. Assuming all Post Office carry them of course.
#4 Credit cards are not a problem anymore, but people living on very low incomes can’t afford to wait 5-7 days for their food orders to arrive. Not everyone has the same stock of food you have to rely on while your order makes its way to you.
Any solution will need to be local and retailer based. The only alternative would be to allow Hamlets to organize bulk food ordering - something I would love to see.
Connect the dots.
Food Mail was a subsidy for rich Northerners.
Nutrition North is a subsidy for Northmart and Arctic Coops Ltd.
Most people in Nunavut don’t get enough to eat because they are living on Social Assistance. Social Assistance does not provide enough money to buy the amount of healthy food required by a typical family. Ask your MLA why this is so.
The Social Assistance funding formula is such that, if the new program cut the cost of food in Nunavut in half, the Social Assistance food allowance would also be cut in half. Most people in Nunavut still would not have enough food to eat.
#3 is out to lunch unfortunately, the post makes no sense…
And this in particular requires some evidence…
“It’s common knowledge within the industry that some retailers for some locations were able to get a freight rate that was better than the NNC subsidy.”
This makes no sense simply because the NNC subsidy is just that a subsidy? it is not a freight rate… it is a discount on the freight rate, and I can assure you that no airline has ever given any freight rate less than the $2.30/kg that is given at max by NNC in Iqaluit…
Not only that but the program is designed to take into account the freight rate being paid by the retailer in the communities that is being subsidized.
I do agree the system doesn’t work as intended, but lets stick to the facts here. And if there is is evidence, lets see it, and hold those responsible?
The Food Mail program was one that worked best for those with the credit to use it properly. It chronically went millions over budget and was subject to abuse. I am sure that everyone has heard the anecdotal stories of things like car and skidoo parts being shipped under the subsidy. That being said NNC doesn’t work either because it relies on retailers to pass on the freight subsidy to the consumer via lower prices and being held accountable for that via audit. Quite frankly the program sucks at auditing retailers so there is very good chance that the subsidy is being used to pad the profit margins of the large retailers
Bring back the food mail program with some minor changes to it, stop giving so much to Northwest company and making them richer from poor people in the north,
You have the information for food mail, just some changes and that program was and is so much better then this flawed Cons idea of a program.
Poster #7…...poster #3 is actually bang on. NNC is a TRANSPORTATION subsidy - yet the freight rates negotiated by the retailers with the airlines are consistently lower than the subsidy that was intended to offset it. The Northwest Company absolutely has a lower freight rate than 2.30 for Iqaluit - in fact, it’s much lower.