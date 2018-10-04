Northern airline merger would be “disastrous” for northerners
“I hope federal regulators such as the Competition Bureau are watching”
TRACEY GALLOWAY
As Makivik Corp. and the Inuvialuit Corporate Group finalize the merger of northern Canada’s two largest commercial air carriers, First Air and Canadian North, let’s pause for a moment and think about the impact of the proposed merger on people who live in the North.
Obviously, passenger air service will be affected. Despite claims that the new airline will provide continuity of service, it is likely that neither prices nor service will improve in a monopoly environment.
The disastrous recent code-share experiment should be adequate proof that consumers benefit from greater, not less competition.
But the proposed merger will not only restrict options for people seeking passenger service. The vast majority of medical travel is provided by commercial carriers, who rely on that contracted service for a large portion of their revenues.
Governments will now bear the brunt of having limited options for non-emergent medical transport across much of the northern provinces and territories.
Medical travel is already the single largest cost borne by northern health departments. Governments simply cannot afford to pay more to transport people to the south for service.
Another consequence will be food costs. Both North West Co. and Arctic Co-operatives Ltd., Canada’s largest northern grocery retailers, have multi-year freight service agreements with First Air and Canadian North.
Though the terms of those agreements are undisclosed, their freight costs have typically been much lower than those charged to consumers shipping subsidized food by direct or personal orders.
Consumer freight costs may change substantially under the merged airline, and if retailers benefit unequally from the merger, the result will be a worsening of food cost inequities in communities.
Separately, each of these results from the merger would be disastrous for people living in northern communities. Taken together, they represent a spiralling toward greater isolation and hardship for northern people and their governments.
After three decades of deregulation under Conservative and Liberal federal governments, the federal policy environment is largely one in which corporations regulate their own activities.
Already burdened with the enormous challenge of providing services across vast, remote geographies, northern health and social service providers will now have to cope with the additional challenge of dealing with near-monopolies in both the transport and retail sectors.
I hope federal regulators such as the Competition Bureau are watching.
There is opportunity here to impose restrictions on the activities of corporations operating in limited markets.
The consequences of the proposed airline merger will be far-reaching. Due diligence now will prevent further hardship for northerners.
Tracey Galloway is a professor at the University of Toronto, Mississauga. Her research examines the impact of federal policies such as Nutrition North Canada on the health and well-being of Indigenous people.
(6) Comments:
I hear you but it doesn’t make much sense to have two Jets flying the same East-West route same time same day at 1/4 capacity either.
I wonder if this will push governments to put standards of services in each community in par with the rest of Canadian communities. Push to develop roads, hospitals and courts. Will the corporations contribute 1:1 what the governments put in? If currently, governments are neglecting us ( I mean actual beneficiaries, not imports/ employees. The poor and neglected who cant even afford a one way trip ‘next door’ ), will this type of a ruccus finally bring Inuit into an acceptable standard? So many economic spin offs if the purcurment processes favor locals.
I might not make sense here but Im trying to think like I had adiquate western education.
I have never been so happy to have a second airline operating in the north before.Canadian North turned around after it couldn’t land in the community it was to visit before my community without even attempting to come here. I was able to jump on First Air to catch my connecting flight. I am afraid to ask, What will happen when we are bound by only one airline?!
North West Company is using a new airline already North Star Air Cargo seen them at least 3 times in one day bring in freight for the local Northern store(Northwest company)
Wondering - there is zero chance this leads to roads, hospitals and courts. And this is by no means limited to benificaries, the “imports” Pay their full fare to travel, and many just go “next door” too, we need to stop just thinking about ourselves when issues have to do with our entire community, this is not a race thing.
Corporations will NEVER contribute 1:1 for projects that belong to our government, they don’t need to and it would be rediculous to ask. That’s what they pay tax for.
The only way we get corporate money is if we’re smarter about natural resources contracts and require the money from them to go to infrastructure. There’s a reason northern Quebec is well connected and parts of NWT have fiber optics while we’re on satellite and that begins with our leaders, not out companies and not our newer community members.
Gemini - my community doesn’t get northwest Co planes. The managers there say we won’t for years too. Their airline just isn’t big enough yet.
Those contracted rates that they keep undercutting each other on drive up ticket prices. If you were to order from a company that properly passes on the nutrition north subsidy you can figure out that in many communities the stores are actually making money as the subsidies on level 1 items are more then the cost of freight charged by the airlines.
Effciancies should drive down costs!