NEWS: Nunavut

Northwestel touts higher-speed internet in three Nunavut communities

Bell Canada subsidiaries promise improved internet and wireless service across territory in 2019

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



People in Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay and Arviat may now sign up for Northwestel’s higher-speed, lower-cost Katittuq DSL internet offering. Northwestel’s new packages offer up to 15 Mbps for a monthly fee of $129, with a free data-usage cap of 100 Gb. Meanwhile, Northwestel’s competitor, SSi Micro, which offers Qiniq internet in all Nunavut communities, just launched its 4G mobile service, SSi Mobile, in Pond Inlet, which means residents of 20 of 25 Nunavut communities now have access to wireless voice and data through SSi. (FILE PHOTO) People in Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay and Arviat may now sign up for Northwestel’s higher-speed, lower-cost Katittuq DSL internet offering. Northwestel’s new packages offer up to 15 Mbps for a monthly fee of $129, with a free data-usage cap of 100 Gb. Meanwhile, Northwestel’s competitor, SSi Micro, which offers Qiniq internet in all Nunavut communities, just launched its 4G mobile service, SSi Mobile, in Pond Inlet, which means residents of 20 of 25 Nunavut communities now have access to wireless voice and data through SSi. (FILE PHOTO)

November 05, 2018 - 1:15 pm

People in Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay and Arviat may now sign up for Northwestel’s higher-speed, lower-cost Katittuq DSL internet offering, the company says.

This follows the introduction of the same service to Iqaluit on Oct. 1.

In the three communities that recently received the service, the maximum download speed had been 2.5 Mbps, and in Iqaluit it had been five Mbps.

But Northwestel’s new packages offer up to 15 Mbps for a monthly fee of $129, with a free data-usage cap of 100 Gb.

That still falls short of the CRTC’s minimum basic standard for internet bandwidth in Canada, which is now 50 Mbps.

The new service is made possible by the launch earlier this year of Telesat’s Telstar 19 high-throughput communications satellite, which Northwestel will use to offer its Tamarmik Nunaliit package throughout Nunavut by the end of 2019.

Using a $49.9-million contribution from Industry Canada, Northwestel will extend its higher-speed offering to every community in Nunavut, as well as 4G wireless through its sibling company, Bell Mobility.

Northwestel and Bell Mobility are both subsidiaries of the national telecom giant, Bell Canada.

People in Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay and Arviat who want the new service must contact the company at 1-888-423-2333.

“Northwestel can only change a customer’s package with their consent,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Northwestel’s competitor, SSi Micro, which offers Qiniq internet in all Nunavut communities, continues to roll out its SSi Mobile wireless service.

This past Oct. 24, SSi Micro launched its LTE mobile voice and data service in Pond Inlet, which means residents of 20 of 25 Nunavut communities now have access to wireless voice and data through SSi Mobile.

Earlier this month, SSi Micro won the National High-Growth Entrepreneurship Award from Startup Canada at a ceremony in Ottawa, for its work on the launch of SSi Mobile.