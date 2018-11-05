Northwestel touts higher-speed internet in three Nunavut communities
Bell Canada subsidiaries promise improved internet and wireless service across territory in 2019
People in Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay and Arviat may now sign up for Northwestel’s higher-speed, lower-cost Katittuq DSL internet offering, the company says.
This follows the introduction of the same service to Iqaluit on Oct. 1.
In the three communities that recently received the service, the maximum download speed had been 2.5 Mbps, and in Iqaluit it had been five Mbps.
But Northwestel’s new packages offer up to 15 Mbps for a monthly fee of $129, with a free data-usage cap of 100 Gb.
That still falls short of the CRTC’s minimum basic standard for internet bandwidth in Canada, which is now 50 Mbps.
The new service is made possible by the launch earlier this year of Telesat’s Telstar 19 high-throughput communications satellite, which Northwestel will use to offer its Tamarmik Nunaliit package throughout Nunavut by the end of 2019.
Using a $49.9-million contribution from Industry Canada, Northwestel will extend its higher-speed offering to every community in Nunavut, as well as 4G wireless through its sibling company, Bell Mobility.
Northwestel and Bell Mobility are both subsidiaries of the national telecom giant, Bell Canada.
People in Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay and Arviat who want the new service must contact the company at 1-888-423-2333.
“Northwestel can only change a customer’s package with their consent,” the company said.
Meanwhile, Northwestel’s competitor, SSi Micro, which offers Qiniq internet in all Nunavut communities, continues to roll out its SSi Mobile wireless service.
This past Oct. 24, SSi Micro launched its LTE mobile voice and data service in Pond Inlet, which means residents of 20 of 25 Nunavut communities now have access to wireless voice and data through SSi Mobile.
Earlier this month, SSi Micro won the National High-Growth Entrepreneurship Award from Startup Canada at a ceremony in Ottawa, for its work on the launch of SSi Mobile.
(7) Comments:
I’ve heard many, many very unflattering reviews of this new service. Mysterious spikes in usage and overages when devices aren’t even on or connected. Also, at least one home in Iqaluit which was charged for usage even after their lines were physically removed from their home during a storm!
I would be interested to hear from other customers who have this service….how is it so far?
Wow 100gb for 129.99, seems very promising.
I use the SSI Micro cell service and pay $84/m for only 3 gigs per month. Yup, were being RIPPED off galore! 100gb for 129.99?? thats 97gb more for ONLY extra $50! In which we pay that much extra to get Ssi to take off from our wallets if we want to use data!
Yeah I have also heard that spikes in usage even when the system in unplugged. Northwestel have no answers to that.
@SSi micro user. The this story is about internet data not cell phone data. Read it again
Yet another example of Northwestel promising you the moon and charging you the earth for it. Caveat emptor - let the buyer beware!
Hey SSi Micro user, if you compare apples to apples, you’ll see that SSi’s cell phone service is cheaper than Bell Mobility, especially when you go over your data cap. With Bell, if you are on one of their 2-year contract plans, you pay $70 a gig for over usage. If you are on one of their pay-as-you-go plans, you pay even more, $150 a gig. With SSi, the over use rate is $30 and no contracts…much cheaper.