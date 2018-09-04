NEWS: Nunavut

NTI announces two student scholarship recipients for 2018

Caroline Angalik and Vayda Kaviok, both of Arviat, each receive $5,000

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Caroline Angalik, left, is beginning her third year in the Nunavut Teachers Education Program, while Vayda Kaviok is studying pre-nursing this year at Nunavut Arctic College. (HANDOUT PHOTOS) Caroline Angalik, left, is beginning her third year in the Nunavut Teachers Education Program, while Vayda Kaviok is studying pre-nursing this year at Nunavut Arctic College. (HANDOUT PHOTOS)

September 04, 2018 - 1:20 pm

Two Arviat students got a boost to support their post-secondary studies last week.

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. announced this year’s recipients of the 2018 Jose Kusugak Scholarship: Caroline Angalik and Vayda Kaviok, both from Arviat.

Each student will receive a $5,000 scholarship towards their studies.

Angalik is beginning her third year in the Nunavut Teachers Education Program, while Kaviok is studying pre-nursing this year at Nunavut Arctic College.

“I am proud to see students pursuing their studies with a passion to keep Inuktut alive within our education and health care systems in Nunavut,” said NTI president Aluki Kotierk in a news release.

NTI established the scholarship in 2011 in memory of the late Inuit leader Jose Kusugak, who died of cancer earlier that same year.

The scholarship has been handed out each year since to two Inuit beneficiaries of the Nunavut land claims agreement “pursuing post-secondary academic studies in the fields of education, Inuit language, or the advancement of Inuit rights,” according to NTI.

Applicants can apply for next year’s scholarship on NTI’s website any time before July 2019.