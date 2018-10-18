NEWS: Nunavut

NTI puts out call for nominations for role of vice-president

Nunavut voters go to the polls Dec. 10

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The nomination period for Nunavummiut who want to run for NTI's position of vice-president opens Oct. 29. The election will be held Dec. 10. (FILE PHOTO) The nomination period for Nunavummiut who want to run for NTI's position of vice-president opens Oct. 29. The election will be held Dec. 10. (FILE PHOTO)

October 18, 2018 - 1:30 pm

The nomination period for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.’s upcoming election for vice-president opens later this month.

Interested candidates should file their nomination papers from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2, if they wish to run in the Dec. 10 election, NTI said in an Oct. 18 news release.

Nomination papers are available through NTI’s community liaison officers or on NTI’s website, starting Oct. 29.

The vice-president serves as second-in-command at Nunavut’s Inuit birthright organization, and as one of eight board members.

That position has long been held by James Eetoolook, who started as a director with Tunngavik Federation of Nunavut and has continued to serve as vice-president since the 1990s.

Eligible candidates must be Inuit enrolled under the Nunavut agreement, who are at least 16 years of age.

Nomination papers should be filed with the chief returning officer, Nancy Karetak-Lindell, by 5 p.m. local time on Nov. 2. Candidates have until Nov. 5 to withdraw their candidacy.

NTI will announce the list of candidates for vice-president in November.

Nunavummiut can vote at NTI’s advance polls on Dec. 3, by mobile poll on Dec. 4-7 and in person on election day on Dec. 10.