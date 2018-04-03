NEWS: Around the Arctic

Nunatsiaq News nets 12 community newspaper award nominations

Eastern Arctic’s oldest newspaper wins recognition in multiple writing categories

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The cover of the December 1, 2017, print edition of Nunatsiaq News is nominated in the Best Front Page category at the Quebec Community Newspaper Association's 2018 Better Newspapers Competition. The final results of the competition are to be announced June 8. The cover of the December 1, 2017, print edition of Nunatsiaq News is nominated in the Best Front Page category at the Quebec Community Newspaper Association's 2018 Better Newspapers Competition. The final results of the competition are to be announced June 8.

April 03, 2018 - 3:29 pm

Nunatsiaq News staff members and freelance contributors received 12 award nominations on March 16 for the Quebec Community Newspaper Association’s 2018 Better Newspapers Competition.

The winners will be announced June 8 at a QCNA banquet to be held in Sainte-Adèle, Que.

The newspaper itself received the following award nomination:

• Best Front Page (Dec. 1, 2017 print paper)

Individual writers have received the following nominations:

Jim Bell

• Best Editorial (Local affairs): “Nunavut schools face dark future” (Sept. 15, 2017)

• Bob Phillips Award for Best Editorial: (General) “Inuit–Crown agreement: big gesture, uncertain outcomes” (Feb. 17, 2017)

Beth Brown

• Best Education Story: “Bill to amend education act draws ample public criticism” (June 9, 2017)

• Best Feature Story: “Shipping news: Nunavut trainees learn about seaside jobs” (Nov. 24, 2017)

Steve Ducharme

• Best Investigative Reporting: “Police scrutiny, turf war plague Franklin ship’s find” (April 28, 2017)

Courtney Edgar

• Best News Story: “Lizzie Saunders, dead at 36: living homeless in Montreal” (October 20, 2017)

Sarah Rogers

• Best Arts and Entertainment Story: ”Darkroom Project brings Inuit women’s history into focus” (March 17, 2017)

• Best Community Health Story: “Nunavik Inuit take ownership of travelling health survey” (Sept. 8, 2017)

• Best Feature Series: “Rough justice: A week inside Nunavik’s travelling court” (Dec. 1, 2017)

The following freelance photographers were nominated for the Best Feature Photo award:

• Noel Kaludjak: Leo Kaludjak looks over pelts (April 28, 2017)

• Robert Kautuk: “Shape of clouds” (Oct. 13, 2017)

Nunatsiaq News has served eastern Arctic communities in Nunavut and Nunavik for over 40 years. The newspaper has recently increased its online presence by moving to publishing six days a week, while the print issue is still published every Friday.

The Quebec Community Newspaper Association comprises English-language and minority community newspapers circulating in Quebec. Its English and bilingual publications are distributed weekly, biweekly, monthly and daily to about 770,000 readers across the province.

(The nominations listed above are for materials published in the Nunatsiaq News print edition. In some cases, the online versions may differ from the print version.)