Nunavik co-op federation enjoyed profitable year in 2017

The Peter Murdoch Trophy for Best Performance Co-op for 2017 goes for the fourth year in a row to the Inukjuak Co-operative Association. From left: Tommy Cain Jr., Charlie Tukkiapik, Willie Angnatuk, Mary Hannah Angnatookalook, Isaac Masty and Aliva Tulugak. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE FCNQ) The Peter Murdoch Trophy for Best Performance Co-op for 2017 goes for the fourth year in a row to the Inukjuak Co-operative Association. From left: Tommy Cain Jr., Charlie Tukkiapik, Willie Angnatuk, Mary Hannah Angnatookalook, Isaac Masty and Aliva Tulugak. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE FCNQ)

April 21, 2018 - 11:00 am

Nunavik’s co-op will soon spread some cash around the region, after its board of directors voted to return $10 million to its 14 member stores.

The board unanimously approved this move at the annual general meeting of the Fédération des co-opératives du Nouveau-Québec (ᐃᓚᒌᓴᕐᒃ-Ilagiisaq-FCNQ) from April 10 to April 13 in Umiujaq.

That’s after they had reviewed FCNQ’s 2017 financial results and project progress reports from the FCNQ’s departments, divisions and subsidiaries.

Its subsidiaries include Nunavik Petro Inc., Schefferville Petro Inc., FCNQ Construction Inc., Taqramut Transport Inc., Transport Katinniq Inc., Transport Padlayat Inc. and Voyages FCNQ Inc. and its limited partnership, Pétroles Naskinnuk LP, located in Schefferville.

Revenues from these subsidiaries showed “a clear increase in 2017,” the FCNQ said in a news release following the AGM.

The board of directors also elected members of the FCNQ’s executive committee. Aliva Tulugak of Puvirnituq was acclaimed as president.

The following members were elected following a vote: Mary Johannes of Kuujjuaq as vice president for Ungava, Saroillie Weetaluktuk of Inukjuak as vice president for Hudson Bay, and Charlie Tukkiapik of Quaqtaq and Maggie Saviakjuk of Salluit as executive members.

Those at the meeting also awarded two trophies to the member cooperatives with the best financial indicators.

The Peter Murdoch Trophy for Best Performing Co-op was awarded for the fourth year in a row to the Inukjuak Co-operative Association.

The Most Improved Co-op Trophy for 2017 was awarded to the Kuujjuaraapik Co-operative Association.