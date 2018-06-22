Nunavik community still mourning, fearful after young woman’s murder
“The doors are extra easy to kick in, pretty much everywhere”
Some Kuujjuaq residents are voicing their concerns about their safety after the June 12 death of Chloé Labrie, a 28-year-old medical technician originally from Victoriaville, Que.
Even though Quebec police arrested 20-year-old Randy Koneak in connection to the homicide on June 13 and formally charged him on June 14, those who knew Labrie well are mourning her loss and feeling a sense of uncertainty about their own safety moving forward.
Other residents of Nunavik’s largest community of about 2,400 have called the death shocking and frightening.
One source who wished to remain anonymous said the mood in town is very “heavy” and that a lot of people are scared because the doors and houses are not that secure.
“The doors are extra easy to kick in, pretty much everywhere,” the source said.
It felt pretty safe before that, the source added, but now they are left wondering.
“Some of the houses are older than others. Hers was old and not in the nicest area,” the source said.
The Sûreté du Québec provincial police force took over the investigation on June 12 and said its investigators had found “marks of violence” on the victim. By the end of the day, SQ investigators said they considered the case a homicide.
Labrie had worked as a medical technician at the Tulattavik health centre in Kuujjuaq for almost four years, since October 2014, her employer told Nunatsiaq News.
Tulattavik staff met with hospital managers last Tuesday and said that support services have been offered to employees there who request it.
One source is looking into ways to secure the door and windows of their apartment better and contemplating adding extra locks.
“It is only stress, it will pass,” the source said. “Well, how to convince my mom that I am safe up here.”
Koneak made a brief court appearance June 21 on his charge of first-degree murder. He remains detained in Amos, Que. and is scheduled to be back in court June 28.
(3) Comments:
This happened to me in Nunavut, a home invasion from a random drunken stranger. He destroyed all my possessions and the entire house! I lost my faith in living in the north it also took 20 minutes for police to arrive and I was hiding all this time in my home, i could have been killed like this poor woman! He never served a day in jail either! Just probation and a fine. This story is heartbreaking. There needs to be more secure staff houses dead bolts, peek holes, tougher crime laws and faster police response times.
Since my son Robert Adams was viciously and brutally murdered on Monday, March 19, 2018, I am now more fearful of being in a remote community where bootleggers are still selling mickies for 120 dollars each.
Its as though the bootleggers are cold and heartless.
The bootleggers that are known by the authorities in town has their hands handcuffed because they need 100% information before going to the bootleggers home with a search warrant to search for illegal bottles of beer, wine, liquor.
In the meantime these same bootleggers are still allowed to keep making their blood money from people who drink this product and end up being murdered, die by suicide, accidental deaths due to impaired driving or being killed by DUI.
Kangirsujuaq in which I have called my home since 1994 is HURTING and in Pain for all the deaths that we have endured and it is only getting worst until those in authority (all in political levels) starts caring about the general public and their safety.
My condolences to this fine woman’s family.
Through my own experience I can sympathize with your sadness and
grief.
God Bless You.