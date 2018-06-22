NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik community still mourning, fearful after young woman’s murder

“The doors are extra easy to kick in, pretty much everywhere”



Chloé Labrie, 28, was killed in her Kuujjuaq home early June 12. A 20-year-old local man has been charged with her first-degree murder. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GREGOIRE & DESROCHERS) Chloé Labrie, 28, was killed in her Kuujjuaq home early June 12. A 20-year-old local man has been charged with her first-degree murder. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GREGOIRE & DESROCHERS)

June 22, 2018 - 10:30 am

Some Kuujjuaq residents are voicing their concerns about their safety after the June 12 death of Chloé Labrie, a 28-year-old medical technician originally from Victoriaville, Que.

Even though Quebec police arrested 20-year-old Randy Koneak in connection to the homicide on June 13 and formally charged him on June 14, those who knew Labrie well are mourning her loss and feeling a sense of uncertainty about their own safety moving forward.

Other residents of Nunavik’s largest community of about 2,400 have called the death shocking and frightening.

One source who wished to remain anonymous said the mood in town is very “heavy” and that a lot of people are scared because the doors and houses are not that secure.

“The doors are extra easy to kick in, pretty much everywhere,” the source said.

It felt pretty safe before that, the source added, but now they are left wondering.

“Some of the houses are older than others. Hers was old and not in the nicest area,” the source said.

The Sûreté du Québec provincial police force took over the investigation on June 12 and said its investigators had found “marks of violence” on the victim. By the end of the day, SQ investigators said they considered the case a homicide.

Labrie had worked as a medical technician at the Tulattavik health centre in Kuujjuaq for almost four years, since October 2014, her employer told Nunatsiaq News.

Tulattavik staff met with hospital managers last Tuesday and said that support services have been offered to employees there who request it.

One source is looking into ways to secure the door and windows of their apartment better and contemplating adding extra locks.

“It is only stress, it will pass,” the source said. “Well, how to convince my mom that I am safe up here.”

Koneak made a brief court appearance June 21 on his charge of first-degree murder. He remains detained in Amos, Que. and is scheduled to be back in court June 28.