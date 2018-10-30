Nunavik leaders meet to craft response to recent suicides
“It’s a collective societal problem that needs to be addressed collectively"
Nunavik leaders are meeting in Kuujjuaq this week to discuss how the region should respond to a high number of suicides in its communities in recent months.
Kativik Ilisarniliriniq is convening the two-day meeting of community and regional organizations after sounding the alarm over a wave of suicides reported over the last two months—most of them among Nunavimmiut youth—that has overwhelming the school board’s resources.
The meeting’s facilitators include Anglican ministers Annie Ittoshat and Iola Metuq. The agenda for the first day, Tuesday, Oct. 30, includes a series of breakout workshops to identify what services and supports already exist in Nunavik’s 14 communities.
The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services is a major partner in the two-day meeting, to which it has sent its regional suicide prevention committee members.
During the meeting, participants plan to present Nunavik’s new 2019-24 suicide prevention strategy, which the board said is focused on the “commitment and cooperation” of all regional organizations.
“What we are going through in Nunavik is not necessarily individual based,” said Minnie Grey, the health board’s executive director. “It’s a collective societal problem that needs to be addressed collectively.”
As such, Nunavik’s school board officials have said the goal of the gathering will be to come up with plans for a more comprehensive response to crises in Nunavik—one where schools can rely on community support.
KI first called on regional leaders to meet after a cluster of suicides in Puvirnituq took a toll on the community’s school and support staff. Since the beginning of the year, at least 10 residents in the Hudson coast community have died by suicide, the youngest of them just 12 years old.
Across Nunavik in 2017, Quebec’s coroner’s office reported 22 deaths by suicide—one of the highest numbers in one year on record in the region of about 13,000.
Although many more recent deaths remain under investigation, Nunavik’s social service workers say the number of suicides across the region so far this year already surpasses that of 2017.
Representatives from the Quebec government are expected to attend the meeting. For its part, Indigenous Services Canada said it has offered support to Nunavik’s health and community representatives.
There is support available at the numbers listed below:
• Kamatsiaqtut Help Line: 1-800-265-3333 (Inuktitut, English)
• Residential school crisis line: 1-866-925-4419 (Inuktitut, English, French)
• Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 or by text at 686868 (English, French)
• First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line: 1-855-242-3310 (English, French, Inuktitut upon request)
• Department of Inuit Values and Practices: 1-877-686-2845 (Inuktitut, English)
(7) Comments:
I was at this workshop for a few days and what I noticed surprised me. The individuals who were attending this workshop could have cared less about the healing but were more willing of getting intoxicated. I am not saying everyone was getting drunk but there were many who were. This includes a couple of their support staff. Many of my family members, friends and coworkers died by suicide in recent years.This left me devastated. But through healing and acceptance I am a much more functioning member of the community. Its as though, those who want help get it. But those who don’t look for a free trip and party in another community. So SAD. The Help IS THERE. Its if you want the HELP, you should take it and stop blaming SOCIETY. We all have to learn to FORGIVE, ACCEPT and CHANGE our way of LIFE and the way we THINK.
I am wondering if all these organizations that provide telephone service can also include an online chat support. might be difficult but just trying to give ideas . lots of facebookers and twitter and instagrammers out there.
Here is a chat service, also available in Inuktitut:
https://www.hopeforwellness.ca/
I just want to point out that it is more of a social problem, they can talk all they want and it will not make it any better, it is a spiritual problem our leaders fail to see this, cause they are spiritually blind, how can a spiritually blind person lead a spiritually human being, all the social problems that are happening in Nunavik are faultly caused by the leaders, they have alcohol and drug problem, you cannot really lead if you have dependancy of those clamilities that are plagueing our society, when God was put of of schools the social problem became huge,Until our leaders become spiritual it will not fix the problem they are only two kinds of people in the world blind people cannot really see that, they deny it, so it is a World wide problem, Until families begin to Involve Jesus and God it will not really solve the problem, Suicide is from Satan, he wants to devour families, but political leaders cannot see that cause they are blind, and part of the problem.
Funny to see two Anglican Church ministers presiding over this.
It was the Anglican Church which killed the Inuit spirit, which made the Inuit reject the Inuit spirits and serve the White Man’s god and forever feel like they had to struggle with Satan and death, just because they are Inuit.
Funny to see two Anglican Church ministers presiding over this .
It’s the church’s fault they hate life today.
There’s no chance to recover from this with using that group of people in this meeting. This gathering is a big joke, and more so an insult onto inuit and Inuit struggles. This gathering in Kuujjuaq this week is symbolic of the ignorance and lack of insight into meaning of life. All the photos will show a bunch of people with their heads and eyes gazing into a paper in front of them, and makes one wonder what they’re all thinking. They will attempt to discuss a response to suicide, but will again fail to recognize that a response should mean getting out of denial and telling the truth about a society that has fail to provide a platform towards a meaningful life for citizens. A society that is too abusive, intoxicated, and drugged.
If anyone seeks to read some comments here and there on the internet, you will find some funny response to suicide. There is a significant group that believes the sheds without locks are responsible for suicides. I can picture it now. KMHB at the workshop giving out locks, problem solved. I mean that’s the kind of thinking we’re having in reponse to suicide, we don’t have a chance until we get more education.