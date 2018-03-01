Nunavik leaders worried about new gun registry, marijuana legalization
"We're not ready for this"
KUUJJUAQ—Kativik Regional Government councillors are unhappy with Quebec’s newly launched gun registry, saying it ignores the region’s hunting culture.
As of Jan. 29, gun owners across the province are required to register their weapons through a provincial database over the next year or they could be penalized.
In Nunavik, Makivik Corp. has already asked the province to exempt Inuit from the registry because of their distinct rights as harvesters.
Now the regional government wants to add its voice to that call.
But, first, councillors questioned the Kativik Regional Police Force about how they plan to adapt the new registry to a region where many households have guns, which are often shared among family members.
“If you were aware of our culture, you could have said: maybe this should wait,” Kangiqsujuaq councillor Charlie Argnak told the KRPF’s management at regional council meetings Feb. 28.
“What Quebec wants to do is not geared towards Nunavik. We are not ready for this.”
Other councillors pointed out that many hunters don’t have access to a computer or internet, which is required to register the gun on a government website.
And, even if they did, councillors said many Inuit do not speak French or English, which they would need to complete the registration.
Ungava MNA Jean Boucher said he has been in touch with both the Kativik Regional Government and Makivik about creating a regional office to oversee the registry and offer support to gun owners to register their weapons, in Inuktitut.
But Quebec has not considered offering an exemption to the region, he said.
Jean-Pierre Larose, the KRPF’s new chief, said the registry is now in effect and the region will have to comply.
“But we’re here to help you,” he told councillors. “We have a whole year to prepare for this.”
Larose noted that the legislation isn’t designed to punish gun owners; it’s in place to help police identify firearms and who they belong to.
Larose got an earful from councillors Feb. 28 during his first public meeting.
Umiujaq councillor Jack Niviaxie chided the police force for the December death of a young man from the Hudson coast community, accusing the KRPF of using excessive force and asking police to send in skilled negotiators in crisis situations.
A preliminary investigation said the 22-year-old was armed with knives and on his way to a community event.
When police prevented him from entering the building, he started moving towards officers, one of whom shot and killed the young man. The incident is still under investigation.
Larose acknowledged the difficulty of civilian deaths in crisis situations.
He said the KRPF is gradually introducing Tasers to the force to give officers another option in highly charged scenarios and standoffs.
“It is an alternative weapon that can reduce death,” he said.
So far, the force has purchased six Tasers and trained the same number of officers to use them. The KRPF plans to eventually have at least one Taser in each community.
“We have work to do”
Where the KRPF and councillors agreed was that both police and Northern Villages need more time to prepare for upcoming legislation that will legalize the recreational use of marijuana, set to become law July 1.
Under Quebec’s proposed legislation, a designated agency could sell up to 30 grams of marijuana at a time to adults at least 18 years old.
But it’s unclear how a remote region like Nunavik would access cannabis, known as ujarak or aangajaannaturq in Inuktitut.
Quebec’s Bill 157 provides for a new entity, the Quebec Cannabis Society, to oversee marijuana sales from designated stores as well as through online orders.
It would be up to municipalities to set their own bylaws to identify public areas how and where people would be permitted to smoke marijuana.
But the region’s leaders say they’re unclear on how the legislation will work in their communities.
They’re also worried about the potential health and safety risks of Nunavimmiut youth having easier access to cannabis.
“We have many concerns,” said KRG chair Jennifer Munick. “A lot of people aren’t well-informed on this. We have work to do.”
For its part, Larose said the KRPF needs more time to train its officers to detect impaired drivers, as well as draft a public safety campaign.
(19) Comments:
Years and years of abuse manifested into all of this. Nunavik is nothing but abuse and struggles. Hey, inuit. You make life hard, for yourself. Think about how this have turned out for you. You are not in charge! But you were offered that privilege, and you abused it. The police force is not your culture! But dwells within the communities, manned , armed, by another culture, not sensitive to des inuit. You! Dear inuit are quebecers, nothing you can do, because you abused it, when you had the opportunity. Nunavik is governored by Quebec City, not Kuujjuaq.
They are worried about: They’re also worried about the potential health and safety risks of Nunavimmiut youth having easier access to cannabis.
Children as young as 9, 10, 11 years old are beginning to smoke and take drugs now.
They are also sniffing propane when they can’t get drugs.
If propane is not available, they drink liquor.
Its up to the parent’s of these children to stash their drugs away and not leave their pieces on top of the stove where these young children can steal the drugs.
its so sad at times its hilarious.
Commentor #2, you are a joke. Listen to your tune. Stash drugs away. Why would you even have it? As far as smoking is, little kids pick up butts, that adults throw. Propane? Liquor when propane not available? Welcome to my world, where, people like you will be watched carefully by people like me, and make you pay for abuse.
Tough. Use traditional methods to hunt and you probably won’t need to register. But I know most would rather have their cake and eat it to; hunt traditional grounds, at traditional times… with a high powered rifle from the back of a snowmobile.
Registering guns will do nothing for Nunavik to prevent the abuse of guns in crime. Most of that crime is by way of threatening, rather than actual use, but that’s serious enough. Surely it will attach a name and number to the said weapon, but the actual abuser will be the actual abuser, registered or not. There are a lot of people in Nunavik, who can’t own guns , but do they hunt and do they threaten? You could say, one must be careful who uses your gun, but it’s the same as saying , you could get hit by a car too by crossing the street. I don’t know any unsolved crimes related to a gun not registered, in Nunavik.
Bottom line, guns made, not in Nunavik, will come into the area, and they will be tracked. If anyone don’t want to register a traditional hunting device, let it be a harpoon , spear , or bow and arrow.
You don’t have to be a genius to see how nothing really improves for Nunavik. No matter the issue, it’s the same. People are not living, they are barely existing. People do make their own troublesome life. Nunavik has become a fake, make believe land. Everything is of another culture, not within the inuit culture. The result of this is dissatisfaction. Yes, one can only be discontent if one totally depends on the government for every bit of living. This issue says much about that whole concept. You can not find much culture today in Nunavik. From guns, vehicles, boats, clothing, it’s a fake inuit culture. If you depend totally on something , you must go by the rules of whatever that something is. Want to hunt with a gun, then their are rules, period.
Any one wanting to own a gun should:
Undergo a firearms safety course
Undergo a police check
Have a current licence
Guns to be locked in a secure gun cabinet
ammunition to be locked separately from the gun
Be prepared to have their storage of their gun and ammunition inspected at any time.
Not be able to lend a gun to a unlicensed shooter.
Any lesser standard should not be tolerated.
i dont like drunks in my community owning guns. friggin scary. id like if they were regstered and taken because they threaten people
as for M legalization, get ready hamlets for even more damage to vehicles, infrastructure, and pedistrian safety. there are mouth test strips that should be used on every hamlet worker mid-shift to ensure public safety. In fact, should be using these now. give the jobs then to people willing to do a good job
The damaged vehicle says it all. Cars and trucks going around with garbage bag windows, half a bumper. Arguing the night before, jealousy, window gone. When guns are available to these same crazy idiots, need I say more. I don’t think it’s registering that’s a problem. Seek out more idiots, and banned them for good away from even seeing a gun. Let them have a sling shot with rubber candy.
Vanity, Vanity, Vanity all is vanity. People who what to be in power sure like other people to sit still and wait to be give water and tea. Just like they get for themselves. Inuit were trapped and caged into settlements.
I honestly don’t understand the push back for Inuit using the gun registry. It is simply attaching your name to the guns that you own. There won’t be any restrictions and no one will lose their guns. Small issues like Internet access and language are small challenges that can easily be dealt with. After all, what is the point of a gun registry if there are certain groups exempt from it?
Surely, this registration of guns looks like a nuisance to both inuit and non inuit. But the law is the law. I’m just curious, how inuit see the non inuit as gun owners in Nunavik? Should non inuit get guns registered, and across the street, inuit have guns not registered?
Everyone considered him the coward of the county. This song goes out to all the Tommy’s of the north land. It’s so funny, that it’s unhealthy. Wanting no gun registration In Nunavik. It’s the same place where beer and wine is sold under Shot Gun Rules, in that you can only but a limited amount on certain times only, and you pay an amount that breaks the bank. How can we make sense of this? You can only have alcohol in very restricted amounts, under all theses conditions, because of potential crazy behaviours, YET, you can have a gun under no restrictions to be by your side, as you drink, and possible misbehave. Sorry people!!! I think we come to far for this to happen. And it should be decided with the help of police, doctors , nurses, social workers, not just the General inuit population.
Not sure if I fully understand your point. But I do like the tea part. It’s better for you, than stronger alternative. If inuit were trapped and caged into settlements, than that’s no reason to have freely loaded guns in the porch.
There are free firearms safety courses provided in every town from time to time. People take it so they can have a proper license to own guns. But the lazy ones or those offenders who have had their guns taken away borrow other people ‘s license. When something happens, it’s the license owner who ends up being responsible. I think the registration will be for the betterment to all and I don’t understand what your problem is here.
Poster #17, good point taken. It’s always about the ones that abuse. It’s the offenders that we pay for, and we’re kept in the cage for them. Same for buying a beer. We, the general public pay for the sins of those who make trouble. Everyone should start shaming those troubled idiots, that are making life difficult for us.
How many more lives will be lost before the “mighty hunters” admit that guns kill and that we need a register. I’m all for the argument of being a hunting society, but carelessly having guns accessible to dangerous people is not a responsible society. Children and families traumatized because a loaded gun was left in the house and some child kills another child while playing with this gun.
There’s nothing hard about putting together a process for having to register guns for those who cannot access a computer or is unilingual.
Take responsibility!