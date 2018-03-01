NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik leaders worried about new gun registry, marijuana legalization

"We're not ready for this"

SARAH ROGERS



The Kativik Regional Police Force’s new chief, Jean-Pierre Larose, fields questions from KRG councillors in Kuujjuaq Feb. 28 on Quebec’s gun registry, civilian deaths and marijuana legislation. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) The Kativik Regional Police Force’s new chief, Jean-Pierre Larose, fields questions from KRG councillors in Kuujjuaq Feb. 28 on Quebec’s gun registry, civilian deaths and marijuana legislation. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

March 01, 2018 - 11:00 am

KUUJJUAQ—Kativik Regional Government councillors are unhappy with Quebec’s newly launched gun registry, saying it ignores the region’s hunting culture.

As of Jan. 29, gun owners across the province are required to register their weapons through a provincial database over the next year or they could be penalized.

In Nunavik, Makivik Corp. has already asked the province to exempt Inuit from the registry because of their distinct rights as harvesters.

Now the regional government wants to add its voice to that call.

But, first, councillors questioned the Kativik Regional Police Force about how they plan to adapt the new registry to a region where many households have guns, which are often shared among family members.

“If you were aware of our culture, you could have said: maybe this should wait,” Kangiqsujuaq councillor Charlie Argnak told the KRPF’s management at regional council meetings Feb. 28.

“What Quebec wants to do is not geared towards Nunavik. We are not ready for this.”

Other councillors pointed out that many hunters don’t have access to a computer or internet, which is required to register the gun on a government website.

And, even if they did, councillors said many Inuit do not speak French or English, which they would need to complete the registration.

Ungava MNA Jean Boucher said he has been in touch with both the Kativik Regional Government and Makivik about creating a regional office to oversee the registry and offer support to gun owners to register their weapons, in Inuktitut.

But Quebec has not considered offering an exemption to the region, he said.

Jean-Pierre Larose, the KRPF’s new chief, said the registry is now in effect and the region will have to comply.

“But we’re here to help you,” he told councillors. “We have a whole year to prepare for this.”

Larose noted that the legislation isn’t designed to punish gun owners; it’s in place to help police identify firearms and who they belong to.

Larose got an earful from councillors Feb. 28 during his first public meeting.

Umiujaq councillor Jack Niviaxie chided the police force for the December death of a young man from the Hudson coast community, accusing the KRPF of using excessive force and asking police to send in skilled negotiators in crisis situations.

A preliminary investigation said the 22-year-old was armed with knives and on his way to a community event.

When police prevented him from entering the building, he started moving towards officers, one of whom shot and killed the young man. The incident is still under investigation.

Larose acknowledged the difficulty of civilian deaths in crisis situations.

He said the KRPF is gradually introducing Tasers to the force to give officers another option in highly charged scenarios and standoffs.

“It is an alternative weapon that can reduce death,” he said.

So far, the force has purchased six Tasers and trained the same number of officers to use them. The KRPF plans to eventually have at least one Taser in each community.

“We have work to do”

Where the KRPF and councillors agreed was that both police and Northern Villages need more time to prepare for upcoming legislation that will legalize the recreational use of marijuana, set to become law July 1.

Under Quebec’s proposed legislation, a designated agency could sell up to 30 grams of marijuana at a time to adults at least 18 years old.

But it’s unclear how a remote region like Nunavik would access cannabis, known as ujarak or aangajaannaturq in Inuktitut.

Quebec’s Bill 157 provides for a new entity, the Quebec Cannabis Society, to oversee marijuana sales from designated stores as well as through online orders.

It would be up to municipalities to set their own bylaws to identify public areas how and where people would be permitted to smoke marijuana.

But the region’s leaders say they’re unclear on how the legislation will work in their communities.

They’re also worried about the potential health and safety risks of Nunavimmiut youth having easier access to cannabis.

“We have many concerns,” said KRG chair Jennifer Munick. “A lot of people aren’t well-informed on this. We have work to do.”

For its part, Larose said the KRPF needs more time to train its officers to detect impaired drivers, as well as draft a public safety campaign.