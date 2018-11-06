NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik mayors, councillors up for election Nov. 7

All but one of 14 communities will elect or re-elect a mayor

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



A voter in Kangiqsualujjuaq casts his ballot in the 2012 municipal election. Nunavimmiut head to the polls Nov. 7. (FILE PHOTO) A voter in Kangiqsualujjuaq casts his ballot in the 2012 municipal election. Nunavimmiut head to the polls Nov. 7. (FILE PHOTO)

November 06, 2018 - 1:15 pm

Nunavik voters go to the polls tomorrow—on Wednesday, Nov. 7—to elect new mayors and municipal councillors in the region’s 14 communities.

In each of Nunavik’s Northern Villages, polls open at 9 a.m. and stay open until 6 p.m.

Nunavimmiut will elect or re-elect mayors in all but one community; Kangirsuk’s mayor, Noah Eetok, has been acclaimed to another term as mayor.

In Kuujjuaq, two-term mayor Tunu Napartuk is not seeking re-election. There is a two-way race to replace him between candidates Sammy Koneak and Mary Johannes.

There are 14 candidates vying to fill six positions on Kuujjuaq’s municipal council. Among them is Kativik Regional Government chairperson Jennifer Munick, who has expressed interest in running to serve a second term as KRG chair.

The KRG’s regional council will hold its own executive elections at the end of the month, after each Northern Village has sent a newly elected representative to sit on its 14-member council.

You can see a list of candidates for mayor and councillors positions here.

Mayors and councillors in Nunavik are elected to three-year terms.