Nunavik patient residence to fight Montreal neighbourhood bar opening
“It was clear that he was following his clientele"
Lawyers representing the Ullivik centre in Montreal are appealing a decision to allow a bar to operate just 600 metres away from the Nunavik patient residence.
Late last month, Quebec’s liquor and gaming commission, the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux, approved a request for an alcohol permit for Resto Bar Archies to open in the basement of a hotel in Dorval.
This decision was made despite opposition from officials with the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services, along with the city and Montreal police, who argued that alcohol consumption is a major issue for vulnerable residents staying at the patient residence, located just up the street.
While patients staying at the Dorval residence have access to other bars and places to buy alcohol, opponents allege that this particular bar owner is targeting Nunavik Inuit customers.
Resto Bar Archies’ owner Achillies Vriniotis also owns Bar G.A. at the Alexis-Nihon shopping centre in Westmount. The bar is located just a block away from Ullivik’s predecessor, the YMCA on Tupper St., and attracted Inuit clientele staying at the centre for more than a decade.
“It was clear that he was following his clientele,” said Robert Boyd, a lawyer with the Montreal firm Cain Lamar, which is representing Ullivik in the case.
“We found in a police report that this was his intention.”
Lawyers also said that screen grabs of postings made to Facebook further prove Vriniotis’ plans to attract Inuit customers.
One posting to the Resto Bar Archies page says “All Inuit Welcome.” Another post welcomes customers on a Facebook page called Montreal Inuit Information, which has since been taken down.
The commission decision acknowledged that information, calling it “troubling,” but also noted that Vriniotis’ other establishment, Bar G.A., had a good track record for upholding its liquor licence requirements.
The commission granted the new licence under the condition that Vriniotis not advertise his new business to Inuit.
“We thought it was a clear case where granting a liquor licence was against public interest,” Boyd said. “We were surprised with the decision.”
Boyd said the firm planned to file an appeal on Friday, Aug. 17.
Nunavik health officials have long struggled to find a safe location to house patients visiting the city for medical appointments.
Ullivik’s site was chosen for its proximity to the Montreal airport and its location away from the city centre.
But in its first year of operation, from December 2016 to December 2017, the centre reported 656 incidents of intoxication among escorts and 744 incidents among patients.
In a number of those cases, the consequences have been serious. Last fall, a Nunavik woman died when she fell asleep in the parking lot of a nearby bar and was struck by a truck.
The commission heard about a number of other incidents, in which intoxicated Ullivik patients were seriously injured in vehicle accidents or sexual assaults.
You can read the commission’s French-language decision here.
(18) Comments:
its a sad case when ppl put profits before well being in others. case in point; Arviat, there are many ppl in Arviat who have very fast boats who can get to Churchill mb in 5 hours and back before roosters crowing, with a boatful of booze for bootlegging. ppl claim poverty with family food needs but they can afford 400 $ large bottle of booze. many of the runners are high level official(s) in all forms of workforce, some in important positions in the community, some poor as well (so they claimed) some ppl started their road to easy life this way. go montreal kick this guy out of your street. good luck.
Ullivik is trying to do the right thing to stop the neighbourhood bar opening. We’ve enough problems as it is, too many intoxicated Inuit are not helping the services provided by us and I’ve said before Inuit need an escort service that is either privately owned business or either one or the Inuit organizations can help and hire sober people to be escorts and at the same time create jobs for this desperate situation. By the way it is the ‘sick’ people who are suffering the most and the Ullivik is a very important centre for healing.
I feel so sorry for Ullivik, they are dealing with high patients, even for myself, I felt unsafe staying there before, some dangerous offenders goes and stay there escorting their parent(s)
Often, the escorts are the caused of this foul decision to go out and get drunk, this is really stupid!
When a patient is there to get treated, some patients trying to heal from their fresh surgery.
Again, ilirarkusautialuiit inukallait!
Taimaaraaluk inuusiqarturijauliratta!
Not all of us are alcoholics, we are targeted to thanks to their foul moves, you are there to be drinking alcohol or being drunk!
just 600 metres away from the Nunavik patient residence.
————-
So I googled, I can’t find any province in Canada that requires a buffer zone around schools to protect the children from legal marijuana or liquor sales that is greater than 300 m.
Expect this to fall on deaf ears.
Really, it is pretty lame. Don’t like alcohol, don’t drink it. But don’t tell a legal business owner he can’t sell it.
Guys, this is Montreal we are talking about . It’s time to move out from Montreal , it dont seem to work , the Inuit and the French people really don’t get a long there . Why not move closer to home and built new hospitals for Cree and Inuit and reunite and work together . Let’s stop fighting where people don’t want us to be and built something better for us and for the future . we can do this .
#5
A new but small hospital is being built near my hometown. Construction cost is $510 million. That doesn’t include the cost of technology and medical equipment.
Nunavik has 12 000 people. Do the math.
No, you can’t do it.
#3, corrections;
You are not there to go out drinking, and come back drunk!
You are escorting a patient!
i think we should meet the Dorval Municipal Council how bad it is going to get if this bar opens. Ullivik is for patients who definitely need health care which is not offered or not available in Nunavik region. I VOTE AGAINST THIS BAR FROM BEING OPENED. If I ever need to go to hospital, I want to feel safe. I think drug dealers are going to follow this bar and perhaps high drugs. Let us stop this from happening. I think we still have time.
perhaps someone should point this out to Intervention Canada, we appear to be good subjects. many can even act naturally.
Maybe its time to enforce the rules of the boarding home. And to make some decisions.
black list escorts, no escort, the patient goes alone. Black list patients that cant behave. They will have to pay their own hotel.
It is a privilege to stay at a boarding home for free, not a right. Cant behave, then you wont be allowed back.
Dont blame the business. Inuit can go to any corner store and bring booze into the boarding home through a back pack.
So the owner is trying to attract Inuit customer’s, they are “welcome”. So? That’s business.
It’s odd that so many people expect the world to bend and twist itself to accommodate their problems and dysfunctions.
maybe taking privileges of Inuit from their money, yikes!
there are also patients being followed from strangers lately, money pickers on streets, once you say hello to a stranger, they will following you.
But please people, you are not there to get drunk, you are escorting a patient, or you are a patient!
ilirarkusautikkut inuuqatialuvut
These archaic ideas of prohibition. Tell me when prohibition or protection from substances has ever worked? The reality is that people who experience addiction come from disruptions in their well being. Believing that protecting a “vulnerable population” sounds like a patriarchal notion that these lawyers know what’s best for vast populous. If these lawyers had any concern for the populous of this center they might say something like “maybe if this population is prone to drug and alcohol abuse maybe a rehab center or counselling or group counselling center may benefit them” Advocate for care of the population instead of this notion of “knowing what’s best” and “protecting the population”. Trust history -if people want to abuse substances they will find a way - and whether a bar is a block or a city away- they will find substances to abuse and abuse it. This concept is at the heart of addicts and addiction services. And its not a new concept, just unheard of when it comes to aboriginals
But in its first year of operation (Ullivik), from December 2016 to December 2017, the centre reported 656 incidents of intoxication among escorts and 744 incidents among patients.
The patients are going down for medical reasons and the escorts are there to help the patients but with this sort of statistics in 1 year I guess the Inuit of Nunavik do not have mental and or emotional problems besides being sick and disabled…..
Wonder what Gaétan Barrette thinks of this?
What a mess. I wonder what they think of the Co-op selling beer and wine in our two Nunavik communities? I wonder if they’ll try to stop that too. I mean trying to stop a bar from opening in a city like Montreal, and blaming the bar for the possible side effects of inuit problems of drunkenness, I don’t get it. Yup, if anything, they should stop beer and wine sales on Inuits door step first. Things are bad, and getting worst, Inuit. Get together for one of your many, many meetings that cost us tax payers a fortune. Yes get around the table, and drank and eat, and make some sensible decisions for the population. Get alcohol banned from your life. Wake up. Inuit are not handling alcohol well. That’s it that’s all. This is not rocket science, but it is science, and science is truth.
I agree with you # 16
Tarkuuli, ikullangarqajairtuiiluunniit, qautamaagalaaluk imituiinnalirtuiit.
darn, they can’t even slow down at least for few days, almost drinking everyday. No one or strong parents not warning their own children, son/daughter anymore, think about your liver too, you’re killing yourselves from alcohol.
alcohol always brings you to ugly endings!
DUI, accidents from your own cause, losing your children through DYP & Court, missing work due to hang overs, same old problems arising everyday, people drunk on streets.
Again, ilirarkusautiks, inukallait, big embarrassment…
Lost of hope visii?
And stop using your grandparent(s) money just to buy alcohol, grandparent(s) only receive their money only once a month, if you are young, you are healthy enough to find a job, and make money. Why play opposite, help your Grandmother or Grandfather, buy them useful stuffs, new ATV or snowmobile, now pay a respect to Ullivik too!
This is so sickly funny. It’s difficult to make sense out of this. This is the beginning of the end for Ullivik. I doubt if inuit will be able to stop this bar. As thou, the General inuit population wants to do that, no way. One thing we can predict with lots of certainty, and that is: the bar will help fuel the destruction of inuit life. In all we know about prohibition! In that it don’t work! It’s exact opposite for inuit. Prohibited alcohol do work for inuit, due to the problems inuit have with alcohol. It’s better for inuit to find it difficult to find alcohol, bootlegger notwithstanding. Alcohol issues in Nunavik communities are overwhelming, bigger in the communities that sell the stuff. Aside from the violence, we have so many people not showing up to their work. That includes teachers, hospital staff, water and sewage truck drivers, school bus drivers, daycare workers. The community is crippled from people relationships with alcohol. People are broke, from going to the co-op.