Nunavik singer Beatrice Deer to play Iqaluit Sept. 8

Looee Arreak will open the Alianait show

September 04, 2018 - 3:29 pm

Alianait’s Iqaluit concert series continues this year with an upcoming show featuring Nunavik singer and songwriter Beatrice Deer.

Deer is set to headline the show on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Inuksuk high school.

Half-Inuk, half-Mohawk, Deer grew up in Quaqtaq and relocated to Montreal as an adult to work more closely with her bandmates.

She just released her fifth album, titled My All To You, the first album in which Deer composed all the music and lyrics.

“My All To You is all about owning up,” Deer said on her website bio. “It’s about reconciliation with your self, which is the hardest thing to do.”

You can watch a video for one of the songs from that album, You’re With Me, here.

Fans might also recognize Deer’s voice from the safety briefings played on First Air flights.

Iqaluit singer and songwrite Looee Arreak will open the Saturday evening show, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is timed to happen shortly before Embrace Life Day, or World Suicide Prevention Day, which falls on Sept. 10.

Tickets for the Sept. 8 show are $26 in advance ($15 for youth aged 13 to 18) and available at Arctic Ventures Marketplace or online at http://www.alianait.ca. Tickets will be $30 at the door.

All Alianait shows are free for elders and children under 12 who are accompanied by an adult.