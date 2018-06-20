Nunavik students launch new business, and take it on the road
"We’re the only business that offers fresh bread in the community"
Launching a business could be a daunting task for some youth, but for a group of high school students in Inukjuak, it’s become their bread and butter.
A group students in Secondary 3, 4 and 5 (Grades 9, 10 and 11) from Innalik school were celebrated last month for their efforts in running a school-based bakery called the Old Rock Café.
Students bake their own bread and make desserts like cupcakes, banana bread and lemon squares, which they’ve sold to their classmates and teachers out of the school kitchen. They’ve also catered events.
The Old Rock Café grew from a call-out for a Quebec entrepreneurship competition.
“We heard about this entrepreneurship competition and we started brainstorming ideas,” said Amaruq Rousseau, 16, a Secondary 4 student at Innalik.
“All the bread here isn’t fresh—we have to order it in,” he said. “So we thought of the idea of a bakery. We’re the only business that offers fresh bread in the community.”
The students had help and support from Emily Boytinck, a leadership and entrepreneurship coordinator with Youth Fusion. That organization runs programming in Quebec schools to help build self-esteem, engagement and employability among students.
The group of students decided to name the bakery the Old Rock Café—a riff on the famed Hard Rock, but also a reference to the volcanic rock found in the region, which is thought to be among the oldest in the world, at an estimated 3.82 billion years old.
“We opened the café once to the community. It went really well,” Rousseau said. “We made almost $600.”
The café is mostly closed now as the school year winds down, but the group hopes to open it up to the community more often next year.
Students had a chance to show off their work and compete with other student-run enterprises at an entrepreneurship competition hosted last month in Montreal.
The Innalik students were among 30 different groups of students who took part in Youth Fusion’s Education of the Future festival May 14 to May 17, and the only group from Nunavik.
Many of the competitors didn’t realize the extra challenges that come with running a business in a remote and northern region, Rousseau said.
“When we were presenting our café to the judges, one of them told us we should open our café to other communities,” Rousseau said, noting the judge didn’t realize Nunavik communities are only connected by air.
Work and competition aside, Rousseau called the Montreal event “one of the best times I’ve ever had.”
The Old Rock Café group even won the event’s Community Involvement Award.
“These guys did a phenomenal job of presenting their project to the judges,” Boytinck said. “For some of [the competitors] it was their first time hearing about the reality of the North.”
“Unlike other schools, Innalik is deeply involved in the community,” she said. “This initiative can really reach other members of the community.”
(3) Comments:
Sounds like the home ec classes we used to have when I went to school, teaches young people good cooking and life skills…..but is it business training? Do they incorporate the costs involved to produce the product? Businesses such as bakery shops, which use a lot of power, and laundromats, which use a lot of power and water are not economically feasible in most communities (if not all) up north due to the commercial rates for water and power, which businesses must pay. So if they are not learning about the business side of things then it is good life skills they are learning, which is still valuable. But please call it what it is.
All sounds very good. That’s the problem. Our kids are encouraged to take the long road to completing a good education. They’re being blinded by the sights of these great sounding ideas. Our kids are worth more than to be mislead away from higher education, and lead away from solid trades, just to satisfy nonsense, and useless distractions.
‘Junior Achievement Worldwide’ provides a framework for kids and schools to start-up their own business projects, from primary school to high school. Their advantage comes from the wisdom from hundreds of projects; they have a cool formula that really matches kids’ interests and makes sure they learn business realities.
You can make a good case that these real-life business skills are valuable no matter your eventual career. Plus, making money is highly motivating!(Wiki has contact info.)
My high school friends in Junior Achievement were always really stoked about their projects. Every year a new project. They had a great time.