Nunavik to get new community justice centre
Centre will provide free legal services, starting later this year
KUUJJUAQ—Nunavimmiut will soon have access to confidential and free legal services through a new centre set to open in 2018.
In 2016, the Quebec government first announced plans to fund a community justice centre in Nunavik, one of 12 regions in the province slated to receive one.
Now an advisory committee in the region is in the planning phase, said Joanne Fortin, assistant director at the Kativik Regional Government’s legal department and one of the committee’s members.
The committee has narrowed down its choices for the centre’s host community to Inukjuak or Puvirnituq, Fortin told the KRG regional council meeting in Kuujjuaq on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
The centre will have a coordinator and a legal technician, positions funded through Makivik Corp. They will offer legal information, support and referral services to the public, in person or by phone—and without any charge.
The announcement of plans for the centre came shortly after Quebec’s Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée toured the region in 2016.
“Nunavik has specific needs in terms of legal information and access to the justice system, especially because of the large area covered and differing cultural perceptions of justice,” she said at the time.
The new centre also comes in the wake of two separate reports, from the Barreau du Québec and from Quebec’s Ombudsman’s office, highlighting a justice system that’s both lacking in resources and poorly adapted to the North.
There are currently six other community justice centres around the province, supported through Quebec’s Access to Justice Fund.
The new centre should be in operation later this year.
(4) Comments:
When communities are overwhelmed by government systems, there’s unhealthy living indicators. Nunavik exist primarily because of the hospital, social services, police stations and courts. These systems are the biggest employers keeping Nunavik alive. It’s like one big enhancement, in that very little motivation comes from within to flourish and grow into healthy living areas. Everything from housing to hunting, comes from the government involvement. No pride into having done it yourself. Everything you see and read about is of a nothingness.
#1 What are you talking about “Nunavik exist primarily because of the hospital, social services, police stations and courts.”? Maybe those government systems were brought in for those who moved to Nunavik to work. Life in the Arctic existed before the services arrived.
Rewrite your comment so we can understand your point better.
If the services of southern quebec was kept out of Nunavik, Nunavik would not exist. There are no essential services originally from Nunavik that contributes to Nunaviks well being. Yes, Nunavik did exist before those services, starvation and high mortality considered, but take away, your cars, boats, and sicidoo, and see where you will be? If there wasn’t so much crime, and unhealthy living, then maybe Nunavik could be proud to be growing from the way it use to be, but that’s not the reality. The services we see in Nunavik today, is needed to combat unhealthy living. Where else in Quebec or canada do you see such large emphasis on police and courts for such a small population? Where else do you get in a line up to buy a sensitive beer?
Imagine the money spent on policing in Nunavik. The same money, millions, could be used for some otherwise good things for people. If ever you go to Kuujjuaq, just drive by the police station and the court house. It looks like a major industrial, or city downtown, with so many police cars and trucks, judges, lawyers dressed in black, line up of offenders waiting to get their case heard. That is very sickly unhealthy and unique. Do people really see themselves? I don’t think so. Big unawareness, denial. When you main industry is policing,and you are not aware that it is, you are doomed.