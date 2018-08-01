Nunavik volleyball team disappointed by treatment at Québec Games

Nunavik volleyball team disappointed by treatment at Québec Games
A series of disappointing experiences at a provincial sports tournament this week turned into a lesson about cultural pride for a Nunavik volleyball team of teenage Inuit girls.
Since Nunavik is not an official delegation at the Quebec Games, Philippe Paradis, the general director of Nunavik Volleyball, had to arrange for his team of a dozen 12- to 16-year-old girls to be invited by another team to participate.
They still paid the estimated $40,000 to enter the competition, held in Thetford Mines this year, but their status as an invited team meant all the difference this year.
It was not the first time Nunavik Volleyball had been an invited team at this sports competition. But in 2010 things were a lot different.
Then, Nunavik’s players were allowed to wear their own uniforms. But this year, the girls found out shortly after arriving they were expected to wear the uniforms of the team that invited them.
Paradis said that Sports Québec later apologized for how the team was treated.
“A few months before, we had directives to do our own shirt,” Paradis said. “But it was never clarified. When we got there, two hours before our first game, we were told we had to wear the shirts of Chaudière-Appalaches because we were an invited team.”
Paradis said that Sports Québec told him at that time that the uniforms had to show the names of the tournament sponsors.
Prior to the tournament, someone with Sports Québec told the Nunavik team they needed to provide their own uniform, said Paradis. But that person later left the organization, and there was a “gap in communication,” he said.
“There was a lot of rigidity and rules,” Paradis said.
Sports Québec later offered a compromise: the team could wear their own jerseys underneath Chaudière-Appalaches jerseys. But the Nunavik team decided to flout the rules and just wear their own uniforms.
“I was very proud,” Paradis said.
However, the problem with the shirts was just the first speed bump.
During the 2010 games, Nunavik was introduced and welcomed like all the other teams. Not so this year.
“They named the 19 regions and did not name us,” Paradis said. “That was the toughest part.”
He said he could see the hurt in the girls’ eyes when they looked at him wondering why they were not announced.
As well, in 2010 the Nunavik team, like the rest, had a professionally printed banner hanging behind their benches.
This year, while every other team had their name printed in professionally designed calligraphy, Nunavik’s was written, seemingly as an afterthought, in black marker.
“Someone just dropped the ball and no one picked it up,” Paradis said.
After Paradis started speaking to reporters and making complaints about the experience, the general manager met up with his team the next day to offer apologies and say it would not happen again at future Quebec Games.
Paradis believes the bad experience was not intentional and plans to return with his team in two years at the next Quebec Games.
In the end, Paradis’ team lost all of their matches. Most of the Nunavik girls had very little experience at volleyball—some only a few weeks—and had come just to play, practise and have fun.
“We weren’t expecting to win but the context was just overwhelming,” Paradis said.
(3) Comments:
Leave them alone until they ask you kindly to participate, acknowledge you as Inuit from Nunavik. No one should be treated this way.
How dare Kuujjuamiut say team Nunavik.Its always them them them. All the services, all the events and all of the exciting stuff. Projects, jobs, regional bodies head offices, all the helpful southerners, direct support for Arpik Jam from REGIONAL ORGANIZATIONS lead by their fellow Kuujjuamiut. Same in sports. When ever a team Nunavik is created, its 99% Kuujuaq and the rest, 1% NUNAVIK.
I bet if it was organized good, they’d have NUNAVIMMIUT on the team, they’d have more than just one sport with one gender and have ownership of the QC games. Not just one community getting all the help. When are me and my friends getting picked?
I know its old hearing"Kujjuaq has it all” but thats bcuz nothing ever changed.
“In the end, Paradis’ team lost all of their matches. Most of the Nunavik girls had very little experience at volleyball—some only a few weeks—and had come just to play, practise and have fun.”
——————-
I am sure there are two sides to this story.
Taking a non-competitive team to a highly competitive tournament is a sure recipe for disaster for the kids involved.
Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.
“Prior to the tournament, someone with Sports Québec told the Nunavik team they needed to provide their own uniform, said Paradis. But that person later left the organization, and there was a “gap in communication,” he said.”
I don’t believe any of that. The Quebec games didn’t have the rules participants needed to follow in writing, that’s BS. Provincial level games don’t have the rules in writing, garbage. There was a “gap” all right, you didn’t read what you were supposed to.