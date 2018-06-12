NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik woman killed overnight in Kuujjuaq

No arrests made so far, say SQ investigators

A 28-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Kuujjuaq early on June 12. (FILE PHOTO)

June 12, 2018 - 3:45 pm

Quebec police are investigating the overnight death and possible homicide of a woman in Kuujjuaq.

The Kativik Regional Police Force were called to a home in the community of 2,400 in the middle of the night, where they found the lifeless body of a 28-year-old woman.

Quebec provincial police, the Sureté du Québec, took over the investigation early on Tuesday, June 12.

SQ spokesman Jean Raphaël Drolet said there were marks of violence on the woman’s body. Investigators were meeting with witnesses today, but no arrests have been made.

(more to come)

