Nunavik’s Makivik Corp. opens call for nominations for two positions

Vice-president of economic development, corporate secretary up for election in January

Makivik Corp.'s head offices in Kuujjuaq are pictured here. The Nunavik Inuit birthright organization is hosting elections for two of its executive roles in January 2019. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) Makivik Corp.'s head offices in Kuujjuaq are pictured here. The Nunavik Inuit birthright organization is hosting elections for two of its executive roles in January 2019. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

November 19, 2018 - 2:30 pm

Makivik Corp. has opened a call for nominations to fill two of its executive positions: its vice-president of economic development and its corporate secretary.

Nunavik’s Inuit birthright organization will hold elections for both roles in January 2019.

Currently, Andy Moorhouse serves as vice-president of economic development, while Adamie Padlayat is Makivik’s corporate secretary, roles they were both elected to in 2016.

Makivik’s vice-president position that is up for election oversees economic development in the region and helps to promote businesses in Nunavik and Makivik’s subsidiary companies and joint ventures.

The corporate secretary keeps the organization’s minute books and corporate records, gives required notices and calls board meetings.

Nominations can be found on Makivik’s website. Forms must be completed and submitted by Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

The election for both positions will be held on Jan. 17.

Potential candidates must be registered as Inuit under the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement and must be fluent in Inuktitut, according to Makivik’s election by-laws.

To qualify to run for Makivik’s executive, candidates cannot be employed at any of the organization’s subsidiary companies; they must also be debt-free and cannot have been convicted of an indictable offence for which they served time within the last five years.

Potential candidates can contact chief returning officer Ida Saunders at tusaayi@gmail.com.

Polls will be open in all 14 Nunavik communities and at Makivik’s Montreal office on Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Elections for Makivik’s five executive positions are staggered; its president was last elected in January 2018, while its vice-president of renewable resources and its treasurer were last elected in 2017.