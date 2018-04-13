NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik’s recent high school grads receive diplomas by mail

“We are happy that the minister of education was able to correct the situation"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Family and friends take photos of Kiluutaq school’s graduating class of 2016-17 following a May 2017 ceremony in Umiujaq. (FILE PHOTO) Family and friends take photos of Kiluutaq school’s graduating class of 2016-17 following a May 2017 ceremony in Umiujaq. (FILE PHOTO)

April 13, 2018 - 3:30 pm

Nunavik high school students who completed their studies between 2015 and 2017 now have an important document to prove it—their secondary school diploma.

In early 2017, Nunavimmiut discovered that students completing Secondary 5 through the Kativik Ilisarniliriniq had not been receiving diplomas since 2015.

That’s because Nunavik’s secondary four-level math and science curriculum had not met Quebec’s Ministry of Education requirements for some time. Instead, graduates received an Attestation of Equivalence of Secondary Studies, or AESS.

By August 2017, Quebec’s Ministry of Education had received and approved the updated curricula, and said it could once again issue diplomas for students graduating in 2018.

But that left 146 graduates from the three previous years without diplomas—until the province agreed to issue diplomas to those graduates as well.

The diplomas were mailed out to each of those students in March, the Kativik Ilisarniliriniq said April 12.

“We are happy that the minister of education was able to correct the situation at our request,” said school board president Robert Watt in the release.

“In terms of learning and content of programs, there was no objective reason to justify that an AESS and not a [secondary diploma] would have been delivered by the Ministry of Education to the students who graduated between 2015 and 2017.”

Earlier this year, the ministry also updated the official electronic academic records for each of those students to reflect that they hold a secondary school diploma, the school board said.