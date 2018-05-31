NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut cancels fuel tax rebate program

New program for prospectors will be rolled out later this year

Nunavut outfitters will no longer benefit from a fuel tax rebate from the Government of Nunavut, which has cancelled the program. (FILE PHOTO)

May 31, 2018 - 10:30 am

The Government of Nunavut has cancelled its Fuel Tax Rebate Program, as of May 14.

The announcement came a day after the GN presented its 2018-19 budget, with Finance Minister David Ageeagok promising to cut programs.

The fuel tax rebate program offered a fuel tax rebate, between 3.1 and 6.4 centres per litre, to Nunavummiut for gasoline or diesel used in vehicles engaged in off-road activities, such as snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, motor boats, motorcycles and other licensed vehicles.

To qualify for the last rebate offered under this program, you must have purchased the fuel in Nunavut, where it was taxed under the Petroleum Products Tax Act, by May 14 of this year.

And you’ll have a year after your purchase to claim the rebate.

The GN said May 29 that it plans to continue to support active harvesters through the Department of Environment’s harvester support programs.

Mineral exploration companies will be able to access the Department of Economic Development and Transportation’s new Community Engagement Support Program for mineral exploration that will be rolled out later this year, a GN release said.

On May 30, Akeeagok said in the legislature that, as a replacement for the fuel tax rebate, that department will receive $3.3 million over three years, to assist companies involved in mining exploration and engage more effectively with communities.

But there was no mention of a future program for outfitters, who could, under the cancelled program, benefit from the rebate.