Nunavut can’t pay nurses enough to stay in “stressful” jobs, minister says
MLA complains about “unacceptably high” vacancy rates
Stress and burn out are some of the biggest reasons the Government of Nunavut can’t retain nurses, Nunavut Health Minister Pat Arngakak said yesterday, March 19, in response to questions from Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA John Main.
“The problem isn’t so much that we can’t hire the staff. We provide great incentives … Our problem is that once the 30 months is done, we can’t keep our nurses,” she said.
Angnakak added that the department works with the Nunavut Arctic College nursing program and with a contract hiring agency to employ nurses with northern experience.
“It’s very stressful being a nurse in a community… I am aware of circumstances where nurses feel very tired and very burnt out,” Angnakak said.
In a series of questions, Main had described the problem as “chronic.”
“We all have to keep working on it. If you have any ideas, let me know,” Angnakak said. “We want to make sure we keep the numbers up, that we have enough nurses to deliver service in Nunavut.”
In a report released in March of 2017, Canada’s auditor general told Nunavut’s Department of Health that a lack of training and support for health care staff in the territory is compromising health care services for Nunavummiut.
The Nunavut government’s latest employment statistics show that only 58 per cent of jobs at the Department of Health are filled.
This may be linked to why the health minister said recruitment isn’t her biggest problem.
Despite enticing signing and retention bonuses, Angnakak said once the nurses have had their northern experience and maybe when “the novelty has worn off,” they still leave.
“The Department of Health is very conscious about what our nurses go through. It’s not an easy thing we can solve over night,” she said.
But Main said he wonders if the GN makes any effort to target communities where staffing problems are worse.
In his own constituency, Whale Cove has a 70-per-cent staff vacancy rate at it health centre, and in Arviat that vacancy rate is 44 per cent.
“It is clear that vacancy rates remain unacceptably high in some health centres,” he said.
“Can the minister tell this house what steps her department has taken to provide additional support and resources to health centre staff, particularity in communities which suffer from chronic workload and burnout?” he asked.
Main said understaffing is causing a snowball effect or a “cyclical pattern” of poor staff retention at Nunavut health centres.
“The staff at health centres suffer from chronically heavy workloads which leads to staff burnout, and ultimately staff shortages,” he said.
Angnakak said filling vacant spots during crises such as flu outbreaks or when staff are on leave sometimes means moving a nurse from another community.
“Our department does what it can,” she said, adding that recruitment is a constant focus.
“There is ongoing communication. The department is trying to fill all the positions. It’s difficult to do that because we are in competition with the rest of Canada,” she said.
(10) Comments:
In the end it comes back to one of the arguments for many issues in Nunavut. There are too many communities to support. There is no logical reason why we continue to support the smaller communities when they are just money pits. You cannot provide the same amenities across the board to each community and not expect someone to pay. If QEC makes ratepayers in larger communities subsidise smaller communities then smaller communities should have less services by that logic because obviously they cannot afford to have them there.
I agree with comment #1. There are a lot of communities in Nunavut that are simply unsustainable and whose existence is economically unfeasible. Whale Cove is definitely among them.
Nurses are great people and do great work under stressful conditions.
I also know that most nurses keep company with other nurses and medical professionals. And I don’t blame them, they can get together and talk about work, it’s a way to unwind and forget about the disturbing work situations they’ve been in. If I find myself in a group of nurses I don’t have much to add to the conversation.
I find many of them move up here with one foot out the door already. This is just the last leg of nursing school and they can’t wait to move to (insert southern Canadian town) where the grass is always greener. If you’re hanging out with people who only talk about moving back home, you’re going to eventually want to do that too.
PS: if you’re always telling people how you can’t wait to move back home, and they don’t echo the same sentiment, you’re probably being annoying.
We can’t seem to keep teachers here either, and they don’t get the pay incentives or retention bonuses. Even home grown NTEP grads don’t want to stay in the business and certainly do not want to move to where the jobs are. I wonder how many of the Arctic College trained nurses stay in the north. If you are a long way from home and your family roots don’t grow on the tundra, it is hard to stay. Maybe we need to figure out a way to be more inclusive in our communities, more supportive of new people and more welcoming. If people feel safe and appreciated they will become the best citizens.
Look to the ‘leadership’ & brutal working conditions in the DoH. The problems come from the unqualified uneducated senior staff who have poor leadership skills & zero community experience in combination with lack of leadership education.
Some poorly chosen ‘leaders’ @ the DoH have created silos & turf wars resulting in an absence of trust in the workplace & factions of workers coping by living in artificial harmony with a handful of people in over their heads who greatly impact the day to day work of the good, experienced and talented people at DoH.
Like pepper spray, this has triggered a caustic tearing away at the fabric of our healthcare system that is causing irreparable damage to the ability to maintain a positive, safe & productive working environment which is more & more evident in the performance and turnover = loss of valuable institutional & community knowledge.
Measure the impact/attack of these employees by evaluating the disruption caused by turnover & then Fire Them.
seems to me an expanded home grown Nursing program would have been a better idea than another new cohort of lawyers.
#4 basically nailed it in my opinion.
Lets look at some core issues for Nurses in the North.
1. Staff housing is usually shared, in terrible condition, and not conducive for family life. ( Hard to stay long term if this is your option for housing, other then building your own)
2. People treat health centre staff and nurses terribly. I have been in the health centre and people are cursing, blaming them for not seeing them right away, etc. These staff, and nurses are doing triage, admin, hr, nursing, and baby sitting all in one job. On top of being understaffed, under supported by the GN.
3. Training opportunities, and job advancement is almost void. Other then maybe going to another community, if you are working as a nurse in Nunavut you are most likely at the highest position you will get, unless you can get an admin position in GN. How many are leaving because of career advancement.
With this issues plaguing southern nurses, why would local Inuit want to become Nurses if this is there future? Its discouraging to
what is the problems with incentives? why is the pay not enough….here. cut the staff travel in half to tour the communities they wish to see before going off to yonder. that is the whole $$$ burning stuff. to many unnecessary travels, why do most gn staff have to travel too pang, gf and other exotic communities? why??? photo op.. where is john todd when you need him???
So who decides what communities are sustainable and what ones are
not?
If I had just purchased a house, with a very big mortgage, and I also
had a very good work record, I would not agree with this at all, if I
was living in a small community.