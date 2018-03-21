NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut commissioner’s address heavy on rhetoric, light on specifics

“Our hopes and dreams of Nunavut remain intact”

STEVE DUCHARME



Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak delivers a commissioner's address on Tuesday, March 20 in the Nunavut legislature, marking the start of the second session of the fifth Nunavut legislative assembly.

March 21, 2018

Through Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak, the territorial government led by Premier Paul Quassa outlined what it calls a “bold and positive vision” in a commissioner’s address yesterday at the Nunavut legislative assembly that was heavy on rhetoric but light on definitive timelines and schedules.

“Our hopes and dreams of Nunavut remain intact and are inspired by those who envisioned our territory and negotiated the agreement that established it,” Kusugak said on the first day of fifth Nunavut assembly’s second session, on Tuesday, March 20, which was also the last day of its winter sitting.

“Our challenges are complex and difficult to resolve.”

The commissioner’s address serves the same purpose as throne speeches given in provincial legislatures or the House of Commons.

Kusugak’s speech was made shortly before Quassa tabled the “Turaaqtavut” mandate, which is supposed to list the priorities of his government between now and the next election in October 2021.

Kusugak repeated the same five priorities described last February after MLAs emerged from a behind-closed-doors meeting in Pond Inlet.

The government also promised some legislative changes that the previous government tried and failed to accomplish.

“Our government will amend the Education Act and the Inuit Language Protection Act to ensure quality schooling and improve student outcomes,” she said.

Some other specific priorities include improving elder care within Nunavut, along with a recommitment to alleviate the territory’s suicide crisis.

The government also committed itself to more addictions treatment, which Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. has promised to help with.

The speech gave no deadlines for those projects., although Health Minister Pat Angnakak last week announced a forthcoming request for proposals for a new medical boarding home in Rankin Inlet, continuing work started during the previous government under former Premier Peter Taptuna.

“Our government will enhance the health care services that are available in the territory.”

The government said it will also provide safe and affordable housing and accessible daycare, and will reduce food insecurity.

And in the future, the government said it will provide more support for an inclusive society, with community-based justice and healing programs to address sexual abuse and family violence.

“We believe there is an opportunity for a modern-day nation building exercise in Nunavut,” Kusugak said, calling for private sector, federal, territorial and municipal partnerships for new roads, telecommunication links and “transportation.”

Nunavut’s economy is growing but continues to be underdeveloped in sectors like travel and tourism, she said.

“Our government will develop and manage our resources in a sustainable manner,” the commissioner’s address said.

And it’s important for the government to provide training and education for children, youth and adult students, with a “strong” emphasis on Inuktitut in schools.

“Our government must continue to develop capacity and capability,” Kusugak said, as the Government of Nunavut works towards a representative Inuit workforce under Article 23 of the Nunavut Agreement.

“Our government will ensure that programs and services are more effective and relevant through Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit and Inuit societal values within legislation and policy,” she said.

“We can see that the visions and priorities of each successive government are related and beginning to tell a story of our people and our land in these times.”

Nunavut MLAs will convene at the assembly again for their spring sitting on May 24.

“The budgets of our government will further outline the specific steps we will be taking to fulfill our mandate priorities,” Kusugak said.

Before that, the auditor general of Canada is scheduled to meet May 1 with a standing committee of MLAs on its recent review of the Government of Nunavut’s climate change strategy.