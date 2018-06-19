NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut community lockdown lifted, but incident still under investigation

The RCMP has crisis negotiators and its major crime unit in Sanikiluaq

The RCMP had its major crimes unit and crisis negotiators responding to a critical situation in Sanikiliaq early June 19. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO) The RCMP had its major crimes unit and crisis negotiators responding to a critical situation in Sanikiliaq early June 19. (PHOTO BY SARAH MEEKO)

June 19, 2018 - 9:45 am

(Updated 4:35 p.m.)

Nunavut RCMP lifted a lockdown in the community of Sanikiluaq Tuesday afternoon.

Early June 19, police had issued a warning for residents of the Baffin community of 900 to stay indoors or seek shelter, while officers dealt with a critical situation they said was unfolding in Sanikiluaq’s 100 block area.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that they now have one person in custody, who was arrested without incident.

Sources in the community say the standoff had been ongoing since late Monday night and involved someone barricaded inside a home.

Police have yet to say if anyone was injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.

Additional police resources were flown into the Belcher Island community early Tuesday morning, including the RCMP “V” division’s major crime unit and containment team.

