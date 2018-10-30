Nunavut customers spent $33K on cannabis in first 10 days of sales
Ontario-based provider filled 246 orders from across the territory
In its first week and a half of legal sales, Nunavut’s sole online provider of cannabis filled 246 orders from across the territory.
Since marijuana was legalized on Oct. 17, through Oct. 26, Canopy Growth’s Tweed.com pulled in $33,000 in sales territory-wide, including taxes and shipping costs, the Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis Commission, or NULC, said this week.
Of that amount, about $10,000 will be remitted back to Government of Nunavut coffers.
Based on preliminary sales, Nunavut customers purchased an average of seven grams per order, the GN said.
Overall, Nunavummiut purchased 1.7 kilograms of cannabis through Tweed.com, which currently offers a selection of four different strains of dried marijuana.
The NULC negotiated a list of about 70 products when it first entered into an agreement with its Ontario-based provider.
But for now, only those four dried cannabis products have been made available to customers in Nunavut, as Tweed manages a high influx of orders from across the country.
The NULC is also working to add additional cannabis providers to its list.
Responding to questions from MLAs in the legislature last week, George Hickes, minister responsible for the NULC, said the commission does not intend to rely on online sales over the long-term.
The GN’s own Cannabis Act allows for in-territory sales, though the commission has made clear it wants to wait until 2019 before it goes that route, while it finalizes its permitting regime.
“[We’re] not anticipating anything within the next six months or so, but I would anticipate inside of a year we will know exactly with specific timelines on where we are going,” Hickes told the legislature on Oct. 26.
Whether sales are in or outside the territory, Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Lightstone wanted to know what kind of privacy is afforded to customers buying government-regulated cannabis, raising concerns that some Nunavummiut would be reluctant to register for an account to purchase marijuana depending on how their personal information is treated.
“In the event that the minister himself chooses to legally purchase cannabis from the Government of Nunavut’s sales agent, how many people inside and outside of Nunavut will be able to access his personal information from the transaction?” Lightstone asked on Oct. 26.
That’s not quite clear just yet, Hickes said, and could vary by supplier.
“To my knowledge, the only tracking that we are doing through the contractor is volume and destination,” he said. “We are not tracking names of account holders.”
those numbers would be higher if tweed wasn’t taking advantage of the north with their price gouging
Believe me, the ‘real’ number of dollars spent on cannabis in Nunavut during this time frame was much ‘higher’.
A quick internet search will provide many suppliers, with more product and cheaper prices. If Government wants to compete lower prices, reduce your cut.
But most Nunavummiut order from other online providers, not from tweed.com
The GN needs to make this product available locally if they want to cut out the black market. It takes awhile for an order to get in from this one supplier for all of Nunavut (while there are many legal ones out there). People can still purchase it locally so they are, even if they pay a bit more, because they can get it when they want it. Same as liquor, bootleggers are still out there because you don’t have to wait to get a permit, send in a payment and wait for your freight. The only real way to stop illegal sellers is to make it available locally. Open up the stores now-this will also create jobs and economic opportunities for our communities. Time to wake up GN and realize this.
#1 suits me and my investment portfolio just fine.
I agree with the above commentators. Tweed is inferior when it comes to other websites in terms of price, availability, customer service and selection.
The number of sales is much higher because people are ordering from elsewhere. The GN, as usual, is doing everything half-a$$‘ed
a lot of people I know bought online at tweed and all of them came in mouldy. So I bought 3 grams and it was the same. It was mouldy . I’m suggesting everyone I know not to buy anything at tweed .
x that by five, and that’s what would have gone to the black market this week in Nunavut, if there was no legalization.
I am sure everyone on the planet realizes it was much higher than $33,000 . Who cares? We all knew and know now that a lot of people smoke weed and will probably continue to order from their preferred dealerships like they always have. I think Tweed got rushed to the table but I am sure they will improve quickly if they want to gain a hold on the marketplace.
um, #1, no, its better weed then you get on the streets. so you get more for your money. im glad i don’t have to buy crap weed on the streets anymore. I now have the ability to complain out fucken loud all I want too! WOOOOOOOHOOOOOO, thank you Justin!
We spend that much in 1 day in Arviat
If tweed had all their products available from the beginning; it would have been a completely different story. I didn’t place an order because the selection was not as good as the website made it to be.
Four products in only one form? Please! My mother has better selection than that.