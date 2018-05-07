Nunavut economic forecast predicts boom, followed by bust
Aging population may lead to territorial government deficits by 2018
Things are looking mostly up for Nunavut’s finances—at least for the next few years.
That’s when job creation and public spending likely won’t keep pace with the growth of the population by 2028, a situation that’s bound to worsen by 2040.
However, in 2018, the territory is on the cusp of an unprecedented economic growth spurt and a mining boom, says the recently released report, “Economic outlook for Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and Yukon,” prepared by the Conference Board of Canada’s Centre for the North.
Its detailed forecasts, based on hundreds on indicators, show mining projects are poised to pump $2.6 billion worth of capital spending into Nunavut, with most of that coming before 2020.
At the same time, average wages and salaries per employee are expected to grow at a pace slightly above inflation.
And surging gold production will push Nunavut’s trade balance into a short-lived surplus in 2023, the report said.
But by 2028, the Nunavut government’s financial position is predicted to get weaker, and by 2040 the report’s forecast looks downright challenging, as the need for public services, such as health care and education, outstrips the territorial government’s ability to pay.
By 2040, Nunavut’s workers will be left with the responsibility of supporting a larger number of dependents than ever before, the report said.
This will accompany a growing demand for services which will force the Nunavut government to increase spending on health care every year by 5.1 per cent.
“At that pace, it will eat up one-quarter of the entire territorial budget in 2040,” said the authors, economists Stephen Spence and Daniel Lam, of the Nunavut section of the report.
“Our estimates show that without a change in federal transfers or in Nunavut’s tax system, the rising costs of supporting the territory’s young people and seniors will cause the government to slip into deficit after 2028.”
For now, it’s all fairly promising: metals markets are heating up, igniting renewed interest in Nunavut and Yukon the most, said the 80-page report.
Nunavut’s gold output will quadruple when mining capacity increases at Sabina Gold and Silver Corp., TMAC Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Ltd.
This will see Nunavut’s real gross domestic product grow 4.4 per cent in 2018 and 9.1 per cent in 2019, due to the new gold production.
Despite that growth, the report found the territory’s unemployment rate will remain higher than in the N.W.T. and Yukon, but will gradually decline, falling to 11.7 per cent in 2040.
“Still, Nunavut will continue to have the highest unemployment rate of any province or territory,” said the report, which notes the benefits of the boom won’t be shared equally.
Overall, the reliance on fly-in, fly-out workers for construction and mining jobs will limit job creation in the territory for Nunavut workers.
Only about one-quarter of the job gains forecast for the next five years will be filled by people living in Nunavut, the report said.
More than half of the 2,200 jobs created between now and 2021 will be in the mining sector, and less than half of those will be filled by workers from Nunavut, the report said.
From 2020 to 2040 nearly all job creation will come from the public sector as the government tries to ramp up its services in health care and education for the population of 19,300 school-aged residents and seniors, whose numbers will nearly triple by 2040.
“Without solid job creation outside the public sector, territorial revenues will struggle to keep up, eroding the budget balance,” the report said.
The report, which can be ordered online, proposes no solutions to the greater need for spending, although it suggests more money from the federal government or development in the territory will be necessary.
(12) Comments:
The GN, NTI and the RIAs have had almost 20 years to prepare for the current boom cycle in mining and still we see that only 25% of all mining-related jobs will be held by Nunavummiut. It isn’t that hard to implement industry-specific training programs aimed at a population of less than 30,000 people so what gives?!? I guess the GN is more interested in training lawyers than heavy equipment operators.
The conference board cover is quite confidence instilling. A panting desperate fox. Anywho once we all trained in languages then the economy will really start booming. LOL
Consider the following:
“…the reliance on fly-in, fly-out workers for construction and mining jobs will limit job creation in the territory for Nunavut workers.”
The term reliance implies that this is a necessity. Therefore the premise demands an explanation, why is there a reliance on fly in workers?
The only reasonable answer is that there must be a deficit of skilled local labour.
If true, there’s nothing about a reliance on fly in workers that implies it will impede job opportunities for local labour, in fact the opposite is true and this is circular reasoning (and poor journalism).
Plan?? has the GN planned for it’s present Elders other than being caught flat-footed and shipping them all out?
With a number of Premiers and Finance Ministers, how do they keep to a plan for this challenging reality?
Better start now people! Enshrine it somehow in all future budgets.
If waiting for GN elected mlas to solve NU’s issues stop waiting. All elected officials see is big pay, stay long enough get big pension, travel on job, plug holes in NU as best can while elected. That’s it.
The GN needs much more training programs and mentorships to help fill the gaps, it is only going to get worse and Nunavut will be paying more for fly-in fly-out workers, which we are currently into today.
Training doesn’t guarantee local hires. Soon after the creation of Nunavut, training was offered in many different fields at Arctic College and beneficiaries were paid to attend classes. The unfortunate result, students attended for the money but not for the career opportunity it provided. To add insult to injury, grading bench marks were lowered so that no one failed. It would be interesting to see how many, if any, ever entered the work force in the fields they were trained.
#7 You are bang on. I did the best I could with the different programs I taught, but there were considerable problems with all of them (no curriculum in place for example). It is as you said. Standards were not clearly laid out and there was definitely pressure to pass everyone.
Also, the lure of pay was definitely a motivating factor for some of the students. Not that I am opposed to students being given a stipend, but it was obvious that for some this was the only real reason to be there.
In the end, none of the students were even close to a level where they could function in a professional workplace. You can blame me if you wish, but the foundations for success even in school itself were simply not there for the majority of the students.
Basic reading skills, basic math skills were not in place. Even simple things like consistent tardiness were a problem.
So are you saying never mind with training and mentorship? Stay in the status qua? How long have the GN been in place now?
We still do not have a lot of things in place such as curriculum, proper standards in place, the GN really needs to get working on this.
Enough of the can’t be done mentality, get the curriculum that is needed, teaching materials, high standard programs and resources. How much longer are we going to go on this path?
Is Nunavut going to be like this forever?
Tired worn out looking Fox. Just like Nunavut. New territory but worn out already. Wrong people leading and running it. I don’t know the solution.
#9 No, I don’t think anyone is saying that.
“mining projects are poised to pump $2.6 billion worth of capital spending into Nunavut”.
Jane, this is simply not true.
How much of that money will be wages paid to people who live all year in Nunavut?
How much will be paid to businesses with an address in Nunavut? Of the money paid to those Nunavut based businesses, how much will remain, after they pay their out-of-territory suppliers and sub-contractors?
The sum of those two figures will be the money “pumped into Nunavut” by the mines. Let me guess somewhere between $10,000,000 and $50,000,000 - and probably closer to the low end of that range. EDT and Department of Finance should have those estimates, but they sure have not shared them with me.
The rest of that money will go to southern suppliers for equipment, services and supplies. What will Nunavut have when the mine is finished? It won’t have usable infrastructure because the mine construction is being done to leave the land as it was, plus tailing ponds.