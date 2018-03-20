NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut government announces Arctic Spirit photo contest

Top prize is a $1,000 Nikon camera

Destination Nunavut is calling for the territory's residents to submit their best photos to its Arctic Spirit photo contest. Top prize is a Nikon camera worth $1,000. (SCREEN SHOT)

March 20, 2018 - 9:30 am

The Government of Nunavut’s tourism marketing arm wants your best photographs of the territory posted to social media.

Destination Nunavut, which operates under the auspices of the territory’s Department of Economic Development and Transportation, announced its Arctic Spirit photo contest “to encourage Nunavut residents to take photographs of the special places in Nunavut.”

The top prize is a Nikon camera, with an estimated value of $1,000.

The second-place prize is a Destination Nunavut swag basket that includes a $50 Arctic Ventures Marketplace gift card. Third place receives a swag basket with a $25 gift card.

To enter a submission, follow Destination Nunavut on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and post an unaltered photo that portrays “Nunavut’s landscape, wildlife, outdoor activities or Inuit culture.”

The posting should include a caption with tags for both @destinationnunavut and #arcticspirit.

Alternately, you can email photo submissions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Participants must be Nunavut residents, and are limited to making three submissions.

The contest runs until April 30. Winners will be announced May 11.

For full contest details, see Destination Nunavut’s Facebook page.