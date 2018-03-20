Nunavut government announces Arctic Spirit photo contest
Top prize is a $1,000 Nikon camera
The Government of Nunavut’s tourism marketing arm wants your best photographs of the territory posted to social media.
Destination Nunavut, which operates under the auspices of the territory’s Department of Economic Development and Transportation, announced its Arctic Spirit photo contest “to encourage Nunavut residents to take photographs of the special places in Nunavut.”
The top prize is a Nikon camera, with an estimated value of $1,000.
The second-place prize is a Destination Nunavut swag basket that includes a $50 Arctic Ventures Marketplace gift card. Third place receives a swag basket with a $25 gift card.
To enter a submission, follow Destination Nunavut on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and post an unaltered photo that portrays “Nunavut’s landscape, wildlife, outdoor activities or Inuit culture.”
The posting should include a caption with tags for both @destinationnunavut and #arcticspirit.
Alternately, you can email photo submissions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Participants must be Nunavut residents, and are limited to making three submissions.
The contest runs until April 30. Winners will be announced May 11.
For full contest details, see Destination Nunavut’s Facebook page.
(5) Comments:
Can white people enter too?
#1 Do you have a Nunavut address? If you can photograph Inuit Spirit in Nunavut, why not enter? The contest would help get the attention of more tourists to visit Nunavut.
#1 Did you see anywhere where it said that? It’s open to Nunavut residents only. For further info go to their Facebook page and read the full details.
Nothing better to do than stir the pot, eh?
Nunavut Territory and only include a store in Iqaluit! Why not a Northern or Co-op store for the rest of us from Nunavut??!!
#3 It’s possible to chew gum and walk at the same time you know… does anyone ever really ask, “hey, don’t you have anything better to do than chew gum?!”
I’ve never heard it.