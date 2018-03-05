Nunavut government heads to Pond Inlet for homelessness survey
Households chosen at random will receive money for participating
Interviewers with the Government of Nunavut’s poverty reduction division may come knocking on your door this week, if you live in Pond Inlet.
They’re in town to better understand homelessness in this north Baffin community of about 1,700.
The survey, a GN advisory said, is intended to identify community-based solutions to homelessness and rally support for those efforts.
Households included in the survey have been selected at random and the information gathered by interviewers will remain “confidential and anonymous,” the GN said.
Participants will be compensated for their time. But it remains unclear how much compensation is being offered, or why the survey is being done in Pond Inlet.
This information would only be available after the survey is completed March 9, a spokesperson for Nunavut’s Department of Family Services told Nunatsiaq News.
Among other obligations, Nunavut’s Poverty Reduction Act requires the poverty reduction secretariat to gather baseline data on homelessness in Nunavut.
The last public information on homeless numbers in the territory dates from 2014 when, according to a survey of homelessness in Nunavut’s three largest communities, the the GN found fewer than 100 homeless Nunavummiut.
That’s although a 2010 Nunavut Household Needs Survey found at least 1,200 homeless in Nunavut.
(10) Comments:
Another survey? i bet on a new public housing unit that there will be another survey next year with no positive outcome. Noneofit housing for nunavut, just for govt employees to make some good coin while taking a scenenic routue insteading of using technology to cut costs.
Here is my suggestion to Government of Nunavut
*Get a charity that accepts donations in down south to accept leftover building materials and send them to Nunavut.
*For beginners who want to learn how to make a house, GN should develop a booklet of how houses are made in Nunavut.
I’m pretty sure there are people that have great ideas, will be interesting to read other peoples thoughts and ideas.
Another survey indeed! We live in a four plex which is a former “Elders Facility” sic. We have four occupants each. We always have some people sleeping in the the hallway and they get in somehow. After this survey is done, then what? Please elect proper people who know reality!
Pond Inlet, where anyone sober enough to stand up could get a job at Mary River. And if they didn’t have a home they moved to Hamilton, where they could rent an apartment for $1,000 a month and commute to Mary River.
There is a problem with paying folks to participate in a survey; in a nutshell it is called bias. Bias refers to the tendency of a sample statistic to systematically over- or under-estimate a desired population parameter. By paying people to participate the GN will very likely introduce either some kind of selection bias or survey error caused by over-representation of the sample size. In either case the information gathered from this survey, will be useless from a statistical and analytical basis unless the GN is able to mathematically correct for the effects of the bias. Any takers on whether or not the GN has a plan for this?
PLEASE CLARIFY WHAT BIAS IS CREATED BY PAYING PEOPLE TO DO THIS SURVEY?
NUNATSIAQ MAYBE YOU SHOULD FOLLOW UP WITH THE GN DEPARTMENT DOING THIS SERVICE AND SEE IF YOU CAN GET SOME MORE INFORMATION AS YOUR ARTICLE IS PRETTY VAGUE.
#6 when the government pays someone for information the person being paid is far more likely to tell the government what they think the government wants to hear rather than what is actually taking place, that is a kind of statistical response bias. Being paid may attract residents to the survey who really shouldn’t be responding. This results in a survey error that creates over-representation within the specific population size again a type of statistical bias that affects the validity of the survey findings.
Here is idea for gn poverty interview people. Try go to Kugaaruk without any hotel or housing arranged before you get there. Then you will know what homelessness is like when you have nowhere to go from the airport.
Charity should begin at home. Apply to the foreign aid department. Then again, educated skilled people in rewarding employment should provide their own housing.That’s what a survey should set out to solve.
Who does one have to talk to in Iqaluit to get a woman sent to Selkirk for counselling back home to Iqaluit?
She is now homeless and using on the streets of Winnipeg with no help anywhere in sight. You sent her here and now she is discharged with no income and no way to get home. Is this how we treat Inuit with mental health needs? Send them south and then leave them there?