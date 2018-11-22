Nunavut government holds firm on Education Act consultation deadlines
Coalition of Nunavut District Education Authorities had called for extension
Nunavut Education Minister David Joanasie says his government is sticking to its plans to complete community consultations by December on amending the Education Act, with the aim of tabling a bill during the spring sitting of the legislature.
The Coalition of Nunavut District Education Authorities had called on Joanasie to extend that deadline, following a resolution passed at its annual general meeting, held Nov. 7 to Nov. 9.
The coalition said this extension would give the Department of Education time to meet with the coalition and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. to discuss the “value and logic” behind the proposed legislative changes and then work together to make amendments.
But, in a statement to Nunatsiaq News, Joanasie said that the Education Department is following the same “collaborative process” used to develop legislation in the past.
And he said that “delaying the process in favour of institutional dialogue” would mean many Nunavut residents wouldn’t have a chance to participate in these talks.
“We believe it is important for institutional partners to be cautious of our own institutional interests versus the interests of the citizens,” he said.
Past consultations with NTI and the coalition led to the department making “significant changes to many proposals,” said Joanasie.
The Nunavut government held a previous round of consultations in 2016, which led to the creation of Bill 37, an Act to amend the Education Act.
But, following criticism that the bill took power away from DEAs and watered down Inuit language rights, Nunavut’s regular MLAs voted against debating the bill in the fall of 2017, leading it to die on the order paper.
At the coalition’s annual meeting, on Nov. 8, Joanasie and his deputy minister, Pujjuut Kusugak, presented their draft proposal to amend the Education Act.
Kusugak spoke broadly about working together with the DEAs and took questions.
However, some DEA representatives say their most important questions were not directly answered.
Nikki Eegeesiak, the coalition’s executive director, said this is also what happened at community consultations, which the Department of Education had invited the DEAs to attend.
“They only answered some of the questions and not the hard ones,” Eegeesiak said in a phone interview on Nov. 15.
The coalition had previously opposed the government’s consultation plans. Instead, it wanted its own three-day meeting with education officials.
Instead, Joanasie invited the coalition to attend the 24 community consultations across Nunavut between September and November.
But the coalition said it did not get most of the answers they were looking for there.
The department would present for about half an hour to the DEAs and then the members would get 10 to 15 minutes alone time. If they had any questions or issues, the department would come back in, said Eegeesiak.
“Unfortunately, some new members, and even the public, did not know their full power under the Education Act, so there was a lot of silence or no feedback from the DEAs,” Eegeesiak said.
“They got a glimpse of the ways the Department of Education wants to centralize education but they did not get the full picture of how the DEAs would be impacted by this. The DEAs’ voice would be lost, and the department wants to take that away.”
At the coalition’s meeting, Kusugak said that when DEA representatives don’t ask questions or give feedback, the department takes that to mean they are in agreement.
During the Nov. 8 coalition meeting, three DEA members each asked Joanasie and Kusugak how the roles and responsibilities of DEAs would change with the creation of a DEA council.
Joanasie did not answer the question directly. Instead, he spoke about how important education is and how he wanted the organizations to work together. He also said that the proposed amendments are just a draft.
Back in September, Joanasie’s department released a leaflet explaining that DEAs would have less hiring duties and that a DEA council would be created that would be independent from the Department of Education, but would report to it.
At the coalition meeting, one DEA director said she only heard about the details of the proposed changes to the Education Act a day earlier, when the coalition brought a lawyer in to teach the group what the changes meant in practical terms.
The DEA members also said they never received any notification about the draft proposal and community consultations before a public announcement in September.
Joanasie, however, said that his department had sent out a letter to all the DEAs in advance of the announcement and he would have his staff look into it.
“We want to work together with the DEAs in improving education in Nunavut. This is why we are asking for your feedback,” Joanasie said.
The IMPORTANT’s of LEARNING with Quality of EDUCATION taught in classes should focus on following to develop a concept that will coordinate students to have opportunity to enroll further study’s in post-secondary EDUCATION’s in College or University:
- Inuktitut
- English, grammar/ reading (learning to read and write)
- Mathematics
- Social Studies/ Northern Studies
- Science (optional perhaps could fit may be chemistry and biology)
These are basic’s where quality of Education should be taught in schools from Elementary or High-School reference to further studies in post-secondary, opposed to creating a PULP-FICTION of Education in remote schools. You’ll notice HOW quality of Education are taught once you go in-house in SCHOOL’s. This is a burden across Nunavut. Perhaps start looking into 5 year education plan to identify weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges!?! Visit our small remote schools across Nunavut, and start asking these question’s?? Grade 12 Certifications!?!
The DEA’s and the Coalition of DEA’s are a waste of oxygen. They are often uneducated, fist shakers with no grey cells to back up their fist shaking. The students/parents don’t know them and don’t care about them because they are perceived as people who haven’t got a clue about education. They are just there to collect an honorarium cheque.
Getting rid of all the consultants in the regional offices was a huge mistake, leaving schools with no one to consult with on matters directly effecting students.
Special Education in particular is a huge disaster. Not enough support for students and schools although the need grows daily. The communication with the schools is nill.
The department has a list of email contacts for the people who are suppose to be filling certain roles at the department. Some people are monitering several emails because there is a shortage of personelle. If you get an answer back at all consider yourself lucky.If this is centralization it sucks.
It’s a tragedy that the Department is so focused on getting their way and centralizing power that real education issues are ignored. For 5 years now all the Govt talks about is the Education Act.
Why is a New Act more important than developing Inuktut curriculum for our students; supporting classroom innovation and learning; looking after the mental health issues we face; addressing social passing; delivering early childhood interventions and real adult education etc. etc. And why are we 20 years into Nunavut and we still don’t have these? Why should we trust the Dept to deliver?
How much has this all community tour cost? Maybe an MLA could ask that. And all the wonderful things the Department says it wants to do - does it really need a New Act to do them?
Forget the Act. Remember the children.
The current structure is leaving schools , students and staff more isolated than ever. And they are wondering why they can’t hold on to teachers.