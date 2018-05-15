NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut government issues stomach illness alert for Baker Lake

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, temperature and diarrhea

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



A stomach illness is making its way around Baker Lake. The GN advises people to wash their hands and keep surfaces like door-knobs countertops clean. If you're infected, don't make meals for others and drink plenty of fluids. (FILE PHOTO) A stomach illness is making its way around Baker Lake. The GN advises people to wash their hands and keep surfaces like door-knobs countertops clean. If you're infected, don't make meals for others and drink plenty of fluids. (FILE PHOTO)

May 15, 2018 - 3:30 pm

If you live in or are travelling to Baker Lake, be careful: a stomach illness is making its way around the community, the Government of Nunavut said on Tuesday.

The GN did not say how many in this community of about 2,000 people are affected by the illness, but it did mention that its symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, temperature and diarrhea.

While not uncommon at this time of year, this illness can spread quickly and easily from person to person, the GN said, and anyone who is vomiting and has diarrhea should not make meals for the family, to reduce the risk of spreading the sickness to family members.

To prevent catching or spreading the illness, the GN suggests:

• Washing your hands often.

• Coughing and sneezing into your sleeve.

• Washing your hands after changing a baby’s diaper

• Keeping countertops and doorknobs clean by using hot water and soap

If you have any symptoms of the stomach illness, you should stay home, rest and drink plenty of fluids.

And if your symptoms last longer than 48 hours, you should call their health centre for advice, the GN said.