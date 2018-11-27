NEWS: Iqaluit

Nunavut government offers property tax relief to elders, people with disabilities

Those eligible must live outside of Iqaluit

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Nunavut’s Department of Finance is offering property tax relief to elders and people with disabilities. (FILE PHOTO) Nunavut’s Department of Finance is offering property tax relief to elders and people with disabilities. (FILE PHOTO)

November 27, 2018 - 12:30 pm

(Updated at 3:20 p.m.)

Nunavut’s Department of Finance is offering property tax relief to property-owning elders and people with disabilities outside of Iqaluit.

Nunavut residents over the age of 65, or who have “total or partial disabilities,” can apply online for the tax relief program for this tax year, according to a news release.

Eligible applicants for full tax relief can be the owner or co-owner who is an occupant of a property, regardless of the amount of property taxes owed.

The property must, however, be their primary residence and in a Nunavut community outside Iqaluit.

Both full and partial relief is available, according to the GN document.

The program is also available to Nunavummiut who are in arrears on their property taxes.

“If an eligible applicant is on the Property Tax Arrears list, they can still apply for the relief program, however they are still liable for the outstanding arrears owed prior to turning 65,” said Denise Grandmaison, communications manager at the Department of Finance.

Those who are approved will receive a credit for the unpaid taxes or a refund if payments have already been made.

For more information, visit the Department of Finance’s website.

The City of Iqaluit maintains a similar program for ratepayers who are senior citizens. For more information, ask the city office or look on the city’s website.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that applicants could apply until Nov. 28. In fact, there’s no deadline to apply for tax relief.