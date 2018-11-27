Nunavut government offers property tax relief to elders, people with disabilities
Those eligible must live outside of Iqaluit
(Updated at 3:20 p.m.)
Nunavut’s Department of Finance is offering property tax relief to property-owning elders and people with disabilities outside of Iqaluit.
Nunavut residents over the age of 65, or who have “total or partial disabilities,” can apply online for the tax relief program for this tax year, according to a news release.
Eligible applicants for full tax relief can be the owner or co-owner who is an occupant of a property, regardless of the amount of property taxes owed.
The property must, however, be their primary residence and in a Nunavut community outside Iqaluit.
Both full and partial relief is available, according to the GN document.
The program is also available to Nunavummiut who are in arrears on their property taxes.
“If an eligible applicant is on the Property Tax Arrears list, they can still apply for the relief program, however they are still liable for the outstanding arrears owed prior to turning 65,” said Denise Grandmaison, communications manager at the Department of Finance.
Those who are approved will receive a credit for the unpaid taxes or a refund if payments have already been made.
For more information, visit the Department of Finance’s website.
The City of Iqaluit maintains a similar program for ratepayers who are senior citizens. For more information, ask the city office or look on the city’s website.
Correction: An earlier version of this story said that applicants could apply until Nov. 28. In fact, there’s no deadline to apply for tax relief.
(4) Comments:
“Eligible applicants for full tax relief can be the owner, co-owner or occupant of a property, regardless of the amount of property taxes owed.”
Where was this information located?
The Department of Finance website linked in the story states:
“The Minister responsible for finance may exempt the eligible property of a senior citizen or disabled person in the general taxation area where the senior citizen or disabled person is the owner or part owner of the eligible property and ordinarily resides in it.”
The same standard appears to be present in the application form and the relevant Act - the elderly or disabled person must be the owner OR part owner, AND ordinarily reside in the property.
You need to fulfill both the ownership requirement and the residency requirement.
Could you explain what partial disabilities are?
@#2 The Department of Finance website linked in the story includes a link to the form to be filled out:
https://www.gov.nu.ca/sites/default/files/senior_citizens_and_disabled_persons_property_tax_relief-eng.pdf
The form describes the disability criteria as being:
A disabled person means an individual who at any time on or before December 31 of the current year:
(a) is in receipt of a pension or allowance
(i) for a total disability or a partial disability of at least 25 per cent under the Workers’ Compensation Act,
(ii) for a severe and prolonged disability under the Canada Pension Plan, or
(iii) for a disability of at least 50 per cent under the War Veterans Allowance Act (Canada) or the Civilian War-related Benefits Act (Canada); or
(b) produces a medical certificate satisfactory to the Minister responsible for Community and Government Services indicating that the person suffers from a severe or prolonged disability and setting out the nature and extent of the disability.
