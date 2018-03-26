NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut government puts out call for youth science projects

I-SPY program offers up to $5,000 per organization

Science in action: students from Kiilinik High School in Cambridge Bay learn about the University of Victoria's underwater observatory before the observatory was lowered into the water near the community dock. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE) Science in action: students from Kiilinik High School in Cambridge Bay learn about the University of Victoria's underwater observatory before the observatory was lowered into the water near the community dock. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

March 26, 2018 - 3:30 pm

Not-for-profit organizations working with youth on science and technology programs still have a few days to brainstorm possible projects for youth.

The Nunavut government’s Department of Economic Development and Transportation’s Independent Science Programs for Youth fund will accept applications for projects until March 31.

The program, known as the I-SPY fund, supports projects that:

• Engage Nunavut students in hands-on science learning opportunities

• Develop and carry out science-based extracurricular programming for Nunavut youth

• Generate an interest in science among students

• Promote careers in science and technology

• Highlight Nunavut-relevant examples of science research and projects

The maximum annual grant is $5,000 per organization, with possible exceptions being made for projects that involve students from more than one community.

To find out more, contact Anne Renee Angalik at 867-857-3164 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or visit the department’s website.