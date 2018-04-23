NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut health officials issue rabies warning for Coral Harbour

Two foxes test positive for rabies

Foxes can be carriers of rabies, as is the case in Coral Harbour, where two foxes recently tested positive for the virus. (FILE PHOTO)

April 23, 2018 - 8:00 am

Rabies continues to surface in Nunavut, with two foxes in Coral Harbour having tested positive for the dangerous disease, Nunavut’s Health Department has announced.

Earlier this month the Nunavut government issued a rabies warning for Igloolik.

The rabies virus, which infects the central nervous system, can cause a serious disease in the brain that can be fatal.

And it can spread to people through contact with infected animals.

You can receive a vaccine for preventing rabies in case of a bite or exposure to the saliva from an infected animal, but you must get the vaccine rapidly after contact, with four shots given over 28 days.

If you see a fox or wolf wandering around Coral Harbour, or if your dog has had contact with a fox or wolf, call the conservation officer immediately at 867-925-8823 or the regional environmental officer at 867-645-8071.

Early symptoms of rabies include fever, headache and general weakness. If rabies progresses untreated, it can cause insomnia, anxiety, confusion, partial paralysis, hallucinations, an increase in saliva and difficulty swallowing.

To avoid becoming infected with rabies:

• Avoid approaching, touching, petting, feeding or adopting unknown, stray or wild animals.

• Keep foxes away from houses and areas where domestic animals are kept, for example, by blocking access to buildings and garbage containers.

• Have your pet dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies.

• Don’t touch the body of a dead or sick animal with your bare hands.

• Wash your hands with soap and water immediately afterwards if you touch the body of a dead or sick animal with your bare hands.

• Keep your dogs in a safe place, tied up or on a leash, and do not allow them to wander.

• If your pet is bitten by another animal, handle it with gloves, tie it up or isolate it.

If you’re bitten, wash the wound with soap and water for 15 minutes and immediately contact your local health clinic.