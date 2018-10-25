NEWS: Nunavut

Legal cannabis won’t change social housing rules, Nunavut Housing Corp. says

"We're in a watch and see type mode"



The NHC said it's too soon to say if legal cannabis could create problems in social housing units across Nunavut, but it's something the corporation is keeping an eye on. (FILE PHOTO) The NHC said it's too soon to say if legal cannabis could create problems in social housing units across Nunavut, but it's something the corporation is keeping an eye on. (FILE PHOTO)

October 25, 2018 - 9:30 am

If you’re a smoker in Nunavut, you now have to take a few extra steps away from certain buildings when you go outside to smoke a cigarette—or joint.

Since cannabis was legalized across Canada Oct. 17, Nunavut has increased the buffer zone around most workplaces, stores and public buildings from three to nine metres.

Nunavut Health Minister George Hickes drove home that message in his opening statement to the legislature on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Under the territory’s new rules, smokers can’t smoke cigarettes, e-cigarettes or cannabis joints or pipes within nine metres of schools, hospital grounds, health centres, day care centres, arenas, community centres or even sports fields.

But little has changed for social housing tenants across the territory.

Smoking tobacco—and now marijuana—is permitted inside the Nunavut Housing Corp.’s social housing units in Nunavut.

Tenants of social housing units are permitted to smoke inside their units as long as it’s not bothering other tenants in multi-unit complexes. Local housing organizations can set rules to prohibit smoking in the common areas of those buildings.

“We’re in a watch-and-see type mode,” said NHC President Terry Audla. “We’ll see if there will be complaints. But as time goes on, smoking indoors has been going down.”

Cannabis legislation brings another consideration to Nunavut homes—the cultivation of cannabis plants, as permitted under federal legislation and by default, Nunavut.

Nunavut MLAs first sought to ban home cultivation, citing fears of normalizing marijuana use in overcrowded social housing units, as well as the potential for fires and mould infestations.

MLAs decided otherwise and Nunavut now by default falls under the federal four-plant maximum.

But Audla said there are no indications that home cultivation will create problems—at least not right away.

“It’s too soon to say how it will effect the units we’re responsible for, but obviously we’ll keep monitoring,” Audla said.

Audla said it’s unclear if growing four cannabis plants would even have an impact on a tenant’s power consumption or the level of humidity in a unit. “It would probably be very minimal,” he added.

Maintenance staff from the NHC check in on units regularly, Audla said, to assess structural and mechanical issues, to check fire detectors and to ensure mould doesn’t develop.