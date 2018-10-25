Legal cannabis won’t change social housing rules, Nunavut Housing Corp. says
"We're in a watch and see type mode"
If you’re a smoker in Nunavut, you now have to take a few extra steps away from certain buildings when you go outside to smoke a cigarette—or joint.
Since cannabis was legalized across Canada Oct. 17, Nunavut has increased the buffer zone around most workplaces, stores and public buildings from three to nine metres.
Nunavut Health Minister George Hickes drove home that message in his opening statement to the legislature on Tuesday, Oct. 23.
Under the territory’s new rules, smokers can’t smoke cigarettes, e-cigarettes or cannabis joints or pipes within nine metres of schools, hospital grounds, health centres, day care centres, arenas, community centres or even sports fields.
But little has changed for social housing tenants across the territory.
Smoking tobacco—and now marijuana—is permitted inside the Nunavut Housing Corp.’s social housing units in Nunavut.
Tenants of social housing units are permitted to smoke inside their units as long as it’s not bothering other tenants in multi-unit complexes. Local housing organizations can set rules to prohibit smoking in the common areas of those buildings.
“We’re in a watch-and-see type mode,” said NHC President Terry Audla. “We’ll see if there will be complaints. But as time goes on, smoking indoors has been going down.”
Cannabis legislation brings another consideration to Nunavut homes—the cultivation of cannabis plants, as permitted under federal legislation and by default, Nunavut.
Nunavut MLAs first sought to ban home cultivation, citing fears of normalizing marijuana use in overcrowded social housing units, as well as the potential for fires and mould infestations.
MLAs decided otherwise and Nunavut now by default falls under the federal four-plant maximum.
But Audla said there are no indications that home cultivation will create problems—at least not right away.
“It’s too soon to say how it will effect the units we’re responsible for, but obviously we’ll keep monitoring,” Audla said.
Audla said it’s unclear if growing four cannabis plants would even have an impact on a tenant’s power consumption or the level of humidity in a unit. “It would probably be very minimal,” he added.
Maintenance staff from the NHC check in on units regularly, Audla said, to assess structural and mechanical issues, to check fire detectors and to ensure mould doesn’t develop.
(9) Comments:
I find it sad that social housing allows smoking inside the building. So much is wrong with that especially with those with kids.
People will smoke and not care about how second hand smoke will affect anyone around them..
I would recommend random inspections. I see public unit tenants smoke all the time in their units(specifically cigarettes) .
You can even see the pile up of butts right outside the open window.
This article says “Under the territory’s new rules, smokers can’t smoke cigarettes, e-cigarettes or cannabis joints or pipes within nine metres of schools, hospital grounds, health centres, day care centres, arenas, community centres or even sports fields” but the GN release states “you cannot smoke tobacco or e-cigarettes or consume cannabis in any form within nine metres of the following properties lines: schools; the grounds of a hospital, health centre, or public health office; the grounds of a place where child day care services are provided for money; a playground; an arena, sports or playing field; and any concert, feast, or other public event..
Which is it? If it is the property line and not the door, it makes a huge difference in where you can be….
As a contractor if there is even a whiff of toke smell I urge my staff to avoid performing any duties in any home that reeks of marijuana, I hope other contractors follow too.
Why are people allowed to smoke inside the public units? This is crazy. If tenants want to smoke go outside. Secondhand smoke is good for no one (think of the children) and smoking inside a home stinks. Time to wakeup and stop this terrible practice.
Its like drinking, not allowed to drink at work lol not allowed to smoke weed near schools, all contractors are kinda shady anyways and will probably ask for a toke or spark it up with the tenants.
At #4, is your primary contracts with Public housing? Good luck then staying afloat.
Second hand marijuana smoke can intoxicate children, that is not good. Children don’t deserve that, and studies show that anyone under 18 can severely damage their mental health by smoking marijuana.
@ Bump, Its too bad your too dull, who said anything about contracting to primarily public housing, is it because the headline refers to it? Reread my post sober and put some thought into it. At issue are the many home where people do smoke in their homes, any second hand smoke is a workplace safety issue.