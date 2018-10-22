NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut jail riot cost $1.5 million

Bulk of spending went toward housing inmates in Ontario



October 22, 2018 - 2:28 pm

The Government of Nunavut shelled out more than $1.5 million for jail repairs and inmate relocation related to an overnight riot last June that saw a cellblock trashed at the Baffin Correctional Centre.

Repair costs amounted to less than half a million dollars, at an estimated cost of $435,000.

From the overall cost, the remainder after repairs was spent on the emergency relocation of 40 inmates following the June 20 riot, housing of those inmates in Ontario corrections facilities, and staff wages for overtime hours and travel escorts.

“All together, it’s an estimated cost of a little over $1.5 million,” Riita Strickland, Nunavut’s assistant deputy minister of justice, told Nunatsiaq News.

The housing of Nunavut inmates in Ontario is the most costly item, at around $888,000. That’s based on a daily rate of $317.24 per inmate.

While returning inmates to Nunavut on scheduled flights cost the GN around $15,000, the charter flight that saw inmates transferred to Ontario on Friday, June 22, cost $190,000.

The Department of Justice has a contingency fund of $200,000 for 2018-19. This amount was intended to cover all buildings owned by the department.

“Since the estimated cost of the repairs to BCC was more than this, the department will have to make a submission to the Financial Management Board to request the additional funds,” the Justice Department said in an email.

Airfare and staffing costs come from other budgets.

Corrections wage costs are broken down as follows:

• $10,000 for overtime pay to 16 staff who worked nine hours at the time of the riot.

• $22,000 to pay 19 escort staff who worked 16-and-a-half hours to transfer inmates to Ontario on a weekend.

• $3,000 in wages for escort staff who brought inmates back to Iqaluit.

Necessary repairs at the BCC wrapped up in mid-August, and inmates returned gradually for court dates. As of Sept. 25, all inmates who were currently able to return to Iqaluit were back at the Baffin Correctional Centre.

At the time of the riot, nine Nunavut inmates were already housed in Ontario corrections facilities. Of the 40 inmates transferred to the south, 37 have returned and three remain. This leaves 12 inmates in Ontario currently.

As of two weeks ago there were 48 inmates at the BCC. Capacity at the Nunavut corrections facility is 62. While security classifications remain the same, the recent repairs will make the jail more secure, Strickland said. Walls are now lined with thicker wooden boards and exterior walls are now metal plated.

The cause of the riot is still unclear, but Strickland said a few inmates have caused problems for the BCC on more than one occasion.

Of 26 inmates involved in the riot, 11 were given related charges. Two of those inmates were involved in a smaller riot last year.

Justice is now putting a new focus on programming for inmates, who lost their gym space so groundwork could be done for a new Iqaluit jail.

“The other area that we are primarily focusing on right now as a department is to continue to award and construct the Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre,” Strickland said of the BCC replacement that corrections hopes to open in 2021.

“Staff have been really amazing, pulling through this major incident. It took a great deal of effort coordinating within the department and outside,” Strickland said.