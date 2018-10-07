NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut man faces murder charge in death of 12-year-old Rankin Inlet boy

Glenn Kadlak Jr., 21, of Rankin Inlet charged in the July 2017 death of Ray Taparti Jr., 12

A photo of the late Ray Taparti Jr., who died at the age of 12 in July 2017, is displayed on a table at a news conference in Iqaluit held to announce the laying of a murder charge against Glenn Kadlak Jr., 21, of Rankin Inlet. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) A photo of the late Ray Taparti Jr., who died at the age of 12 in July 2017, is displayed on a table at a news conference in Iqaluit held to announce the laying of a murder charge against Glenn Kadlak Jr., 21, of Rankin Inlet. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)



RCMP Inspector Ryan Mitchell and Const. David Aglukark listen to Const. Danielle Pollock of the "V" division major crime unit Oct. 7 during a news conference held to announce the arrest of Glenn Kadlak Jr., 21, of Rankin Inlet in connection with the death of Ray Taparti Jr., 12, in July 2017. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN) RCMP Inspector Ryan Mitchell and Const. David Aglukark listen to Const. Danielle Pollock of the "V" division major crime unit Oct. 7 during a news conference held to announce the arrest of Glenn Kadlak Jr., 21, of Rankin Inlet in connection with the death of Ray Taparti Jr., 12, in July 2017. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

October 07, 2018 - 8:39 pm

Spokespersons for the Nunavut RCMP said this evening that they’ve laid a charge of murder in the death of Rankin Inlet’s Ray “O.J.” Taparti Jr., whose body was found July 7, 2017 at an industrial area of Rankin Inlet, days after he had gone missing in the Kivalliq community of about 2,800 people.

Yesterday, Oct. 6, members of the Nunavut RCMP “V” division’s major crime unit arrested Glenn Kadlak Jr., 21, of Rankin Inlet, in Iqaluit. He faces one count of murder and is scheduled to appear at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on Oct. 23, police said.

“This investigation has been a priority for the division since the very beginning, with a focus on determining what happened and gathering the information and evidence necessary to bring justice for O.J.,” police said in a statement.

The Nunavut RCMP announced the arrest at a hastily scheduled press conference that started around 7 p.m. this evening.

RCMP Inspector Ryan Mitchell said the investigation is one of the largest that the “V” division major crime unit has ever done, and he thanked the many partners and specialized police units from across the country who helped them solve the boy’s homicide.

Over the past 15 months, more than 100 police officers did more than 75 interviews, and members of 15 agencies or departments put in thousands of investigative hours, the RCMP said.

Mitchell said the RCMP has spoken to the deceased boy’s family about the arrest and will continue to support them with victims’ services.

“I would like to express my condolences to the family and the people of Rankin Inlet,” Michell said.

“Our thoughts have been with you since the onset of this file in early July 2017, and it doesn’t end here tonight with this milestone being reached. We will continue to support you through the prosecution of this matter and obtaining justice for O.J.,” he said.

And the family issued this short statement, shared by police: “We are relieved to hear someone is in custody tonight. We ask now for privacy as we heal.”

Kadlak and Taparti are believed to have been “casual acquaintances,” police said. They said Kadlak’s presence in Rankin Inlet prior to his arrest in Iqaluit did not create a public safety issue.

Police gave no more information on the circumstances around Taparti’s death, Kadlak’s arrest, or whether Kadlak is charged with first or second degree murder.

The homicide is one of 12 that have occurred in Nunavut over the past 18 months.

Nunavut Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak said in a news release that “the loss of Ray Taparti Jr. in July of 2017 had a devastating impact on his family and the community of Rankin Inlet.

“Now that charges have been laid, the community can work on moving forward…. This was a heartbreaking incident that has affected many Nunavummiut,” Ehaloak said.

When asked why the news of the arrest was announced on a Sunday evening, during a holiday weekend, Danielle Pollock of the RCMP “V” division major crime unit said that the arrest was “something we felt the public should know now.”

The RCMP has issued public pleas for information that could help solve Taparti’s homicide, the last one in January 2018.

(With files from Beth Brown in Iqaluit and Jane George)

