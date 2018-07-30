NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut man arrested following alleged assault, firearms incident

Brian Omik faces multiple assault, firearms charges

Police in Pond Inlet have arrested and charged a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and then pointed a loaded firearm at officers.

July 30, 2018 - 11:30 am

Nunavut police have arrested a man for assault and threatening officers over the weekend.

RCMP officers in Pond Inlet were called to respond to a complaint of domestic violence on Friday, July 27, along a roadway in the north Baffin community.

The victim led police to a nearby home, where officers were greeted by a man pointing a loaded rifle at them, RCMP said in a news release.

Police then took cover and attempted to negotiate with the gunman.

The RCMP said officers were able to diffuse the standoff and arrested the suspect without incident and seized two firearms from the home.

Brian Omik, 35, now faces two charges of pointing a firearm and assaulting a peace officer and one charge of careless storage of a firearm.

Omik will appear in court in Pond Inlet in September.

