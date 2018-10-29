NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut man charged in Oct. 26 death of teen in Igloolik

Jerry Ulayuruluk, 43, faces one count of murder



October 29, 2018 - 6:20 pm

A teenaged girl in Igloolik, aged 17, is dead says a Nunatsiaq News source, while a 43-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with her death, the RCMP confirmed late Monday, Oct. 29.

The source who confirmed the girl’s age is a family member who does not wish to be identified.

A news release from Nunavut’s “V” Division said the Igloolik RCMP responded to a complaint of assault on Friday, Oct. 26, in this community of nearly 1,800 people.

The RCMP said members of the local detachment went to a residence where they found a girl who had been “assaulted.”

“The victim was immediately transported to the local health center, where she succumbed to her injuries,” police said.

The Nunavut RCMP’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident, along with the Nunavut Office of the Chief Coroner, the release said.

Jerry Ulayuruluk, 43, has been charged with one count of murder, under section 235 of the Criminal Code of Canada, and has been remanded into custody, police said

Ulayuruluk is scheduled to appear Nov. 6 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.