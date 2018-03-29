NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut man faces assault, threat charges following March 27 standoff

Scott Qillaq barricaded himself in a Clyde River home with a machete Tuesday afternoon

A Nunavut man faces multiple charges following a standoff on Tuesday, March 27 in the community of Clyde River.

Early that afternoon, Nunavut RCMP members responded to a report of a domestic assault at a residence, police said in a March 29 release.

When officers tried to arrest a man who was there, he pulled out a machete and barricaded himself inside.

The home was evacuated and the Nunavut RCMP issued a warning to community members to stay away from the home while they attempted to negotiate with the man.

Meanwhile, he recorded a live video on Facebook, screaming insults at certain people who he named and threatening police outside the home, declaring himself in a “standoff.”

Hours later, just before 8 p.m., negotiators convinced the man to throw the machete out the front door and leave the home. He eventually surrendered without incident, the RCMP said.

Scott Qillaq, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault, choking to overcome resistance, assault, uttering threats and failure to comply with a probation order.

Qillaq attended a bail hearing in Clyde River March 28 and was remanded into custody.

He is set to appear in court again April 10 in Iqaluit.