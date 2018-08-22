Nunavut man in custody after attempted stabbing
Kulula Michael of Kimmirut faces assault and weapon charges
A Kimmirut man faces assault and weapon charges for trying to stab his ex-partner on Sunday morning.
On Aug. 19, RCMP officers in the Baffin community responded to a call about an assault at a local home, where a man allegedly attempted to stab his former spouse with a knife.
Family members intervened, and the victim was not injured in the incident, the Nunavut RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday, Aug. 21.
The suspect fled the scene but police later found and arrested Kulula Michael at a nearby home.
Michael has now been charged with assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and three counts of breaking court-ordered conditions. He remains in custody.
The RCMP is asking any community members who have more information about the incident to contact their local detachment or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.