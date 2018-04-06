Nunavut man to be sentenced for historical sex crime against a minor
Norman Ford of Rankin Inlet pleaded guilty to sexual interference
A Rankin Inlet man will be sentenced in June for sexual interference involving a minor.
Norman Ford, 64, was charged in 2016 with sexual assault and sexual interference of a minor, whose identity is protected from publication.
The charges are historical; the incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2004 and 2006.
Ford pleaded guilty to the sexual interference charge at a February hearing, which he attended in person.
That’s the same month another victim of Ford’s went public with her story of abuse.
Well-known Nunavut singer and songwriter Susan Aglukark testified before the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in February while the commission hosted hearings in Rankin Inlet.
In her testimony, Aglukark recounted the time, at age eight, when Ford invited her over and then sexually molested her in a bedroom.
More than a decade after her assault, Ford was charged with molesting other victims, and Aglukark gave testimony to help convict him. He received an 18-month sentence, of which he served six months.
Aglukark’s testimony at the commission was the first time she told her story publicly and named her abuser.
Ford will be sentenced for his latest assault charges June 12 in Rankin Inlet.
The original version of this story reported that Ford pleaded guilty to two charges in February. In fact, he pleaded guilty to sexual interference only. Nunatsiaq News regrets the error.
(4) Comments:
‘Correctional Service Canada works in close collaboration with police forces. The decision to release and share information with the public about offenders released at warrant expiry rests with the province or territory where the offender relocates. Most jurisdictions have either implemented or drafted their own protocols or legislation regarding public notification. Police will be notified of the date and time of the release’.
If the RCMP in all communities know that sexual offenders are being released, why is there no information available to the communities in Nunavut that a sexual predator is now at large?
Aren’t there precautions taken to ensure the offenders are not within the vicinity of schools, playgrounds or areas frequented by children?
Why doesn’t the GN allow for these lists of offenders to be published to help alleviate the instances of assaults or molestation by informing the public of possible risks of the predators to re-offend?
Who is the GN trying to protect?
In the olden days Inuit tradition would have given this deviant a very harsh penalty. There was no place for conduct like this.
#1. I would think a sexual offender being released into his own community would not be news in the community. Everyone knows Norman Ford in this case. Precautions are taken when the offender is ordered by the court not to be near children/victims/witnesses etc. Does not necessarily prevent a repeat, but the RCMP telling the community what they already know, doesn’t guarantee it either.
#3. You are right Paul Murphy. Everyone in NU communities know when bad people back in town. Or who they are.