Nunavut minister defends allocations of staff housing

Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone asked in the Nunavut legislature on Thursday, Nov. 1, whether it was "mere coincidence" that the Nunavut Housing Corp. has the highest proportion of employees in staff housing, of all Government of Nunavut organizations. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR) Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone asked in the Nunavut legislature on Thursday, Nov. 1, whether it was "mere coincidence" that the Nunavut Housing Corp. has the highest proportion of employees in staff housing, of all Government of Nunavut organizations. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)

November 02, 2018 - 1:30 pm

Lorne Kusugak, minister of the Nunavut Housing Corp., is fending off accusations that the corporation plays favourites with its own staff when it comes to doling out staff housing.

In the Nunavut legislature on Thursday, Nov. 1, Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone referred to a Department of Finance report that broke down, as of June 30, how staff housing is distributed throughout the Government of Nunavut.

“I did notice that amongst all the departments and major entities that use the NHC staff housing, that the NHC itself has the highest ratio of employees in staff housing and that 56 percent of filled positions in the Nunavut Housing Corporation are allocated staff housing units while the remainder of the government averages 40 percent,” Lightstone said.

“Is that a mere coincidence that the NHC has the highest ratio of employees in staff housing?”

In response, Kusugak said he did not think the numbers read by Lightstone “really reflect” the distribution of staff housing.

“I believe that there are other departments that have as many houses that are in many units that the government rents out,” Kusugak said.

According to the Department of Finance report, 51 NHC employees have staff housing.

And, according to another report, called Towards a Representative Public Service, 91 NHC positions were filled last June, Lightstone said. This is where he got the percentage from.

“I would also like to indicate that of those numbers, out of two executive positions that are filled (both) are provided staff housing, as well as eight senior management positions out of eight senior management positions filled are also allocated staff housing,” said Lightstone.

“That means that the NHC has 100 per cent staff housing allocated to their senior and executive management positions, compared to 50 per cent of the remainder of the government,” he said.

Lightstone asked if the NHC was biased in favour of awarding staff housing to its own employees.

Kusugak replied that the corporation consults a government committee before allocating housing. That committee is chaired by a representative of the NHC, and also includes representatives from the departments of human resources, health, education and justice.

“I would think that there wouldn’t be bias given to the NHC if they’re one of five committee members. I will look into your allegations and gladly share whatever it is I find out on that matter,” Kusugak said.

Lightstone was not the only MLA alleging inequities in allocating GN staff housing on Thursday.

Paul Quassa, the MLA for Aggu, said that in Igloolik, there are 14 vacant GN staff housing units and five more being constructed, while there are 180 people on the public housing wait list.

Meanwhile, Quassa said, constituents have told him that RCMP staff were given GN staff housing a couple of months ago.

“Are the RCMP working for the Government of Nunavut and that is why they are getting staff housing?” Quassa said.

Kusugak told him that if there is an agreement with the RCMP and the GN, he is not responsible for that and does not know what an agreement like that would consist of.

“As people who are homeless or couch surfing are quite numerous, and further, with an RCMP member using a staff housing unit, it seems to show two different standards,” Quassa said.

“Some people are eligible for housing, while other citizens have no hope. With that being the situation, I believe it requires a comprehensive review, especially in light of our housing shortage and RCMP members can be allocated staff housing. My question is: can this be changed?”

Kusugak said that agreements like this are often made between the GN and agencies providing a service, like the RCMP.

“The details are written out in the agreements, and if this is included in the agreement, then it would be administered by the responsible department. This is how the agreements work in this case,” Kusugak said, adding that there are currently seven vacant units in Igloolik and seven more will be filled.

To that, Quassa said he had been informed Thursday morning of those numbers directly from workers at the Igloolik Housing Association.

“They know the actual numbers because they live in the community. That’s why I’m saying them. This really should be looked at some more. It sounds like another double standard and it doesn’t look good,” Quassa said.