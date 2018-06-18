Nunavut MLA calls for end to “language shaming”
"That is going to be the first step when we’re talking about rebuilding our language and keeping it alive"
More Inuktut language training and less language shaming in Nunavut, these are among the key areas likely to be tackled by the new Savikataaq government.
“Even in this House myself here … I’ve felt little because I don’t speak Inuktitut. I know it’s not an excuse and it’s not even really a reason,” Iqaluit-Tasiluk MLA George Hickes, who is now back as a minister, said June 13 as the MLAs’ committee of the whole looked at the Department of Culture’s budget requests.
He said it’s one thing to laugh with somebody when they mispronounce something, but too often people are laughing at by someone when they mispronounce something: he wants to see the Nunavut government and members of the public work on ending language shaming.
“Could I work harder? Absolutely. Do I want to learn more? But there are barriers and of course, scheduling is one of them; support in the community,” said Hickes, adding that Iqaluit is a difficult community to learn Inuktitut “because there are a lot of people from all over the territory and many different dialects are spoken here in town.”
Hickes also said he thinks there needs to be more awareness about people who are trying to learn Inuktut.
”I know many people who have given up because they get embarrassed,” he said.
“They say something wrong or pronounce something incorrectly and they’re made fun of, so they don’t try again. I think that is going to be the first step when we’re talking about rebuilding our language and keeping it alive.”
During the spring sitting, which wrapped up June 14, MLAs learned that the amount of money earmarked for training civil servants had been doubled to $5 million.
But Hickes also said that, in looking online, he found the next Inuktitut language course for Government of Nunavut employees is being offered at Queen’s Unversity in Kingston, Ont. and in the fall, which means many GN employees in Iqaluit could not take it.
“I’ve noticed in the past with the scheduling of language training, it invariably coincides with the sitting of the legislature, which basically eliminates a fairly large demographic of our civil service,” Hickes said. “Pretty much anyone in communications or policy would not be able to take language training and when you’re looking at that cohort of our civil service, it’s an important demographic.”
During the June 13 discussions, MLAs also learned that the Inuit Language Authority moved ahead with its plan to conduct proficiency testing of government employees. To date, GN 100 employees have been tested in Iqaluit and Gjoa Haven, who are eligible for bonuses ranging from $1,500 to $5,000 a year.
Of those tested, 83 tested were in Iqaluit and 17 in Gjoa Haven. Seven were highly proficient or what the GN calls “language experts.”
But Hickes would like Inuktut language training expanded beyond the civil service where the GN has about $2 million set aside for community-based projects.
“I don’t believe it was my fault that I didn’t have the opportunity to learn Inuktitut at home, and I know there are many people across this territory that are in similar situations; older people, younger people, whether it be from residential schools to parents not teaching their children at home,” he said.
“There is a very wide diversity in the type of people of Nunavummiut, Inuit and non-Inuit alike, that would very much like to learn more of the culture and language.”
In Nunavut, according to 2016 figures, 89 per cent of Inuit—about nine in 10—can speak Inuktut.
(24) Comments:
this is damn hard to face. I remember the time I was the victim for not able to speak english at age 6. persuader was a rubber strap that teachers actuality have within their desk draws, we have come a long way baby. I wonder if this strap was provided by their employer?
At least you were only laughed at and not being hit or forced to standing in the corner for not speaking a new language.
Good point! I hope GN workers in decentralized communities will have increased access to language training as well.
I see all the “whatabout-isms” are out in an early show of force on this story.
I bet these are the same people doing the shaming. What do you think?
Inuktitut is such a beautiful language that has many different dialects. Each region and town has their own unique dialects and meanings, all of whom are wonderful. Unfortunately I have seen far too often dialects such as Arviat or Baker get made fun of and mocked as they are much more different dialects compared to Baffin or even Rankin. We should all be encouraging each other regardless of what dialect you speak. For those of us that are fortunate enough to speak Inuktitut please stop shaming people for trying to speak Inuktitut. It takes courage for them.
I use my eyes, nose and shoulders
This man orchestrated a coup to get a cabinet seat and has been rewarded handsomely with the second most powerful position in government and speaks of shaming. Our language will die at the expense of more English, so start supporting Inuktut properly and promote learning it by leading the way instead of more excuses.
I’m glad someone in a leadership role brought this up. The years I lived in Iqaluit, none of the awesome inuit there would talk to me if I spoke in my dialect, they would only speak to me if I spoke Iqaluit/Baffin dialect…so I stopped speaking Inuktitut while living there because I don’t speak Baffin dialect. Then id get put down for not speaking it by the same people! Too much shaming in that island.
what he say. sound like gobbley gook with a smile on it. is he saying the government wants everyone to speak inuk or not.
Is this a paid ad about what a nice guy i am? Is this the same guy who the day before led the coup against the previous premier?
God forbid non-Inuit are made to feel like they don’t have the upper hand at SOMETHING, especially in Nunavut. Is that who you are speaking for George?
i am from arviat, i am not ashame of my dialect. if it bothers other communities, sue me. my grandchildren speak only inuktitut, i am not worried about English, that will come in at grade 2 or 3. i hate it when inuk parents don’t allow their children to learn or speak it. those parents i feel embarrass about, poor souls. married to whiteman, Frenchmen, other race? stop kidding yourself, your inuk, dna will never allow you to change. but ppl like the mla in question, good for you because i know your fore-fathers in the kivalliq mainland years ago. they were good folks (the living ones are still good).
notice how MLAs quickly act or talk about their own experience or that of non Inuit workers? INuit workers have been raising issues of institutional racism and bullying in the GN work place but nothing happened! But as soon as people were they are to speak Inuktitut all of sudden Paul was ousted as Premier and Adam and George spoke about speaking to GN employees.
I grew up speaking only English.
I studied French in school, but did not learn to speak it.
Then I spent 3 weeks in France.
When people heard me speak French they replied in English.
When they spoke to me in English I told them to speak French. Parlez francais.
I only spoke in French.
Very, very bad French.
For those 3 weeks, everyone laughed at what I said, but I did not stop.
By the end of 3 weeks I still spoke very bad French, but I could make myself understood in French.
They laughed, I laughed, but I learned.
I have struggled to learn Inuktitut for many years and Inuktitut is a very complex language. It has been a challenge but what has been most frustrating is while attempting to speak Inuktitut only to have the person respond back in English or to tell you it’s not the right way to say something. A student cannot learn every word, often learning only the basics, keeping in mind there are multiple ways to say the same thing. When a student is criticized or ridiculed, it removes the desire to learn. Please give credit where credit is due and applaud others for trying. Be a stepping stone and not a road block!
It can be hard to learn when you don’t know how to speak Inuktitut, for any inuk who cannot speak and want to learn, I would recommend learning from your parents region and everything else will fall to place once you learn to speak it, if you try to learn all dialect at once, it will be difficult to learn so, start from your Mother’s/ father’s dialect first before other dialect.
I guess he saying Quassa shamed him by not letting him in cabinet because he did’nt speak Inuk. Poor fella. Apparently the 4 year language plan is off the plate.
The spoken word has power either constructively or destructively. We speak Inuttitut the majority of the time at home. At school, while playing outside, visiting, and encourage it. Second language is important in any society or nation but still our language is ordained to move us forward to progress in every area touching our lives. Please do not shame our language as it is in our ancestors dna passed down to us by their…
Ya, you better be nice buddy. Who you going to get to do the actual work?
Aingai inuqatikka. Here is what we need to do to keep Inuktitut alive:
1) Language: Standardize the language and curriculum and adopt roman orthography. Produce more written materials in the language. (Standardization would eliminate the language shaming problem insofar as it is based on dialectal differences).
2) Home: Make sure Inuktitut is taught in the home, starting at birth, in all families where there is at least one Inuk parent.
3) Schools: It will be much easier to teach Inuktitut in schools if points 1 (standardization) and 2 (Inuktitut as a first language at home) are followed.
Standardization means that teachers will have access to more Inuktitut resources.
Teaching Inuktitut in the home means that children will already be fluent in Inuktitut by the time they start school.
4) Teaching method: Love should be the foundation of teaching Inuktitut. Love for language, children, Elders, the future. Be patient and encouraging with learners, and they will grow
I speak very little Inuktitut, but I speak and read English very well.
I blame the very poor standard of Inuktitut teaching that we received
at school. The Inuk teachers were absolute incompetent bozos.
Who the heck picks those people, without checking up on their teaching
ability ? Time to get rid of them, been freeloading for too long !
Frankly, myself and many others do not care if we do not speak
Inuktitut any more
We have been lied to , by our own people , so many times.
New people are in power, but nothing will change.
Tough. Inuinnaqtun; a dialect of Inuktitut, recognized as an OFFICIAL LANGUAGE in this Territory is practically non-existent in the west Kitikmeot communities of Kugluktuk and Cambridge Bay. Our good ol’ languages commissioner tried to cover that up by saying 60% of her region is fluent in Inuinnaqtun. Inuinnaqtun has to be taught as a second language in the Kitikmeot. This is the only way we will ever increase the knowledge and use. Our Language Specialists in our Schools have no curriculum. If the GN cant even implement a functional language learning program in its Schools, I am 110% positive in my assumption that they can never fulfill their outrageous goal of 100% Inuktut fluency in Government by 2020. Inaction has lead to the loss of language. Mai. But really, where does the responsibility to teach Inuktut truly fall? In my opinion, it should be on the Family; then supported by Government systems. A real Chicken or Egg first dilemma.
#21, youth person, Kitikmeot. if you are who you are, a youth from Kitikmeot, either you are a medium, a prophet (look up the meaning of prophet)or somebody that has absolutely no idea of what you are talking about. I would say just keep your opinion to yourself if you don’t know what you are talking about.
What is this trying to side track what has just transpired with the orchestration of the motion to be brought forward?.......
When George lost he was so upset he nearly exploded! he was so upset that he knew what he was going to plan and strategize how to make and rattle change. Dont let this man fool you.
Toxic environment.