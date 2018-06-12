Nunavut MLA says GN should do more to prevent caribou overhunting
Caribou are being “massacred for financial gain" in the Kivalliq region, says MLA Cathy Towtongie
Preliminary results from a 2017 population survey show “a continued declining trend” for the Qamanirjuaq caribou herd in Nunavut’s Kivalliq region, the Nunavut environment minister revealed June 11 in the territorial legislature.
But hunters continue to overhunt, in defiance of traditional knowledge, by picking off the caribou at the front of the herd as it migrates across rivers, said Cathy Towtongie, the MLA for Rankin Inlet North and Chesterfield Inlet.
That practice goes against Inuit Qaujimatuqangit, she said.
“When caribou are starting to cross rivers, the first caribou are not supposed to be killed. No matter how poor they look or what condition they’re in, the first caribou to cross a river must never be killed,” Towtongie said.
Towtongie wanted the environment minister, Joe Savikataaq, to say why his department doesn’t enforce traditional knowledge with respect to caribou management.
But Savikataaq said there are no rules protecting caribou crossings and in any event, that his department can’t monitor all rivers, although Towntongie said she’s most concerned about the river near her home community of Rankin Inlet.
Caribou from the herd are also being “massacred for financial gain,” Towtongie alleged.
It’s commonly known that caribou meat is often sold online, mainly through Facebook postings, from hunters in the Kivalliq region to buyers in the Baffin region, which has a severely restricted hunt.
Towtongie’s remarks came after Savikataaq, in a minister’s statement, provided an update on the Qamanirjuaq caribou herd.
As Nunavut’s largest herd, the Qamanirjuaq herd is “an important source of food and income for many Nunavummiut,” he said.
The Qamanirjuaq herd, which spans Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, northern Manitoba and northern Saskatchewan, provides an estimated $11 million in harvests annually.
The new population assessment is the first since 2014, Savikataaq said.
That survey showed that the size of the herd had dropped to an estimated 264,000 animals in 2015, down from about 349,000 in 2008 and nearly 500,000 in 1994.
“My department will continue to work with the Beverly and Qamanirjuaq Caribou Management Board and our co-management partners to determine if management actions are necessary,” he said.
For the past two years, the Beverly and Qamanirjuaq Caribou Management Board and officials have tried to convince airlines to provide more information about the transport of caribou meat, especially between the Kivalliq and Baffin regions.
People in the Baffin region have been hungry for caribou meat ever since Baffin’s caribou population declined, prompting the GN to ban harvesting and then to impose an annual quota of 250 bull caribou.
In the absence of reliable harvesting numbers, and suspecting that internet caribou meat sales and other factors have seriously affected the Kivalliq region’s Qamanirjuaq caribou herd, the board increased the herd’s vulnerability rating to “medium-high.”
The board has encouraged good harvesting practices such as limiting wastage, donating unused meat to nearby communities, harvesting only males whenever possible, limiting disturbance and protecting core calving grounds, post-calving areas and key water crossings, such as those referred to by Towtongie.
I actually agree with something Cathy T. says.
Inuit have been such poor managers of the caribou population, and when little Johnny shoots the last one(his first), his parents and family will be so proud.
The market for caribou, on Facebook, is only going to deplete the population, even more.
Inuit who say they have caribou meat or hunt it should be ashamed of themselves.
It`s great that Cathy is admitting that the people of the Keewatin are overhunting for financial gains.
This is not the Inuit way as most people understand it.
Very few people in her region will admit to this bad practice.
However asking the GN to `` do something`` about the first cariboo crossing the river takes all the punch away from her demand.
Nobody can monitor all hunting activities . We have to get real in our demands to the GN otherwise real, enforceable, reasonable ideas will get diluted and ignored as well.
THanks
Set a limit and put poachers in jail like everywhere else does. Nothin traditional about a .338 fored from a ski doo…
Inuit people have been mismanaging caribou for years, they think they
have some God given right to kill all the game and then blame the
kabloonaqs for inventing guns.
This has finally been said. Caribou meat being sent out of Rankin Inlet alone can reach over 10,000lbs a week. Overheard airline representatives talking at the terminal about the number of caribou meat being sent out.
So called hunters selling meat publicly should be made to hold a business license. At the very least, acquire a tag before selling caribou meat. This will be a means of tracking the total number of caribou harvested for selling.
It’s so unfair to people who are working and working hard that “hunters” are allowed to sell caribou meat for a living.
I honestly hope that there is a limit enforced on the number of caribou harvested per household.
Good job bringing this to the attention of Assembly.
This is also happening in the Kitikmeot Region they hunt and sell their catch. They use the money from their catch very poorly. It’s like they hunt caribou just for the money and they even auction it off to highest bidder which is pretty sad what they are doing.
But….but…we have to protect the caribou from mineral exploration because it might possibly have a chance of hurting caribou! And people should rely more on country food! And how dare Inuit hunters have limits! And…
Caribous history from centuries always declining and over populating. People using caribou as their leverage to gain something either popularity or just plain crab mentality is sickening. As raised by grandparents, hunting with them and learning from them yes we must respect them and get all meat. Today we buy meat(cow/chicken) at store and have no problem with some company selling these items but attack our own people who are doing the exact. Its called Crab Metality! We need to farm these animals today like cows/chicken they do down south. Mineral exploration are here to create jobs which we need and are not here to destroy. They are trying to work with all policies we inuit place for them. Instead of attacking each other lets work together, write letters of our concerns to proper organization who administer our land.
And the mining companies are laughing all the way, saying look at them! The Inuit are attacking each other! Little do they realize it us us who are developing their calving ground! Hahaha the most important piece of conserving caribou by far!
The lady going to court on july 16 is being charged for cruelty to animal (dog) and SPCA is assisting RCMP for right charge…dog slaughter before probably had about 10,000 plus huskies slaughtered forever changing our way of life in hunting. Caribou slaughter? I think common sense will & should prevail. Will be hard to manage but hunters with no income are being…
I whole heartedly agree with Towtongie. The sales of country food should be restricted or the Kivalliq will end up like the Baffin - very low caribou population, restricted hunting.
GN has the power to step in an make a difference, here are some ideas:
- Businesses can only sell country food
- Issue tags for meat that can be sold to the businesses
- Restrict social media sales of country food
- Limit amount of country food sent by airlines, especially during spring and fall (10,000lbs a week is too much) if we continue to send that much a week, the caribou herd will die out in a couple of years
- Large fines for poachers
I want to teach my grandchildren, although I do not have any yet, the traditional way of harvesting, and preparing country food. Quvianaittuugaluaq tuktulirittailikmata inuuqativut, kihiani tia’attainnaq piniaqtugut niqiqaqtinilungniarniruptugu. Qamanirjuaq herd can’t sustain Kivalliq and Baffin.
Shame on you BQ Board!
What horrible advice “donate unused meat”.
If you are not going to use it, don’t shoot it! Simple.
Hat’s off to Cathy for taking on these tough issues and speaking the truth, though a lot of people probably don’t want to hear it. This is leadership.
#3…the best comment here!!
Make a quota and manage the stocks like everywhere else. Clearly people can not be left up to their own devices. As bad as I would want some caribou I wouldn’t give an Inuk a $1 for something they should be helping feed the community with. And go back to the traditional ways because you don’t really like the white people here anyway, right? Give back the rifles, the skidoos, the cigarettes…
Most non traditional hunters take the rump and tenderloin and leave the rest of the caribou out on the land. Caribou hunting must require a tag before hunting for anyone. The only people that should be allowed to hunt caribou are the ones who use all of the caribou that is edible; head, tongue, legs, shoulder blades, the guts, heart, etc. Why do that? There is an abundance of caribou. No, there is no abundance of anything, take it for granted and it will be completely gone. Poachers should be charged and not just pretend that it’s not happening; declining of the caribou is real. Get on with it and do something for the big bucks you’re being paid to do in the first place.
Blame it on the land claims. Tell them to go back to drawing board have a referendum. Don’t just complain have suggestions. Lots of people in my home town sell dry meat leave the body cage just take the meaty parts. Where is the highly paid Nunavut Wildlife Management Board suppose to look after our hunting interest. She of all people use to be the President of the NTI. She knows the ropes, where to tug.