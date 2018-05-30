Nunavut MLA says Pangnirtung wanted former health centre eight years ago
Kusugak says GN “trying to work on this as quickly as possible”
It’s been at least eight years since Pangnirtung’s hamlet council “expressed interest” in an unused and now dilapidated Government of Nunavut building in the community, Pangnirtung MLA Margaret Nakashuk said May 28 in the Nunavut legislature.
That’s according to a community infrastructure plan made for Pangnirtung in 2010, which shows that, even then, the municipality wanted ownership of an old government health centre.
Because the community’s hamlet council wants an emergency shelter in that building this year, Nakashuk wants to know how long the GN will take before transferring it to the hamlet.
Lorne Kusugak, the minister of community and government services, said he couldn’t give specific dates, or state when the building will be handed off.
“I assure my colleague that we are trying to work on this as quickly as possible, as we are very well aware of the issues surrounding Pangnirtung and the municipality,” Kusugak said.
He said a GN building can’t be disposed of until other GN organizations are given a right of refusal, in which they get a chance to ask for the building.
“We are almost at the end of that process,” Kusugak said. “We will have an idea of exactly what we are going to do with that at the end of the month.”
His answer expanded on what GN representatives said last week, during a special council meeting held in Pangnirtung.
“I hope that at the end of the day, we will be able to help the community with the matter,” Kusugak said.
He said the GN will also have to make sure the building, constructed in the 1970s, is sound and free of asbestos.
“It is my understanding that an environmental assessment would need to be performed on the building before it is transferred to the new owner. Can the minister indicate how long the process would take?” Nakashuk asked.
Kusugak said this could take about a month, as long as an inspector is available.
Last week, Nakashuk tabled a letter from the Pangnirtung hamlet council to the GN that asks for urgent help in carrying out the municipality’s “urgency intervention plan.”
To do that, the community needs an emergency shelter, the letter says.
“In emergency situations, victims seek refuge at the homes of relatives, neighbours or break into shacks where they hide from their assailants,” the hamlet letter states, as quoted by Nakashuk.
(7) Comments:
You will know what you are doing with the building at the end of the month.
Tomorrow is May 31 - the end of the month.
The people of Pang are begging for help.
That thing should be considered as a potential elders care facility, our elders are dying down south now! Why should 0.75% of the population be considered instead?, that is the number of percentage, people who tried to commit suicide. You know who they are, are they getting counselling?, are their parents being counselled? Target those people and leave the communities name out of it. Pangnirtung is next door to a National Park, look at the potential clients who may have been pulled away from the negative comments Nation wide. Mrs MLA, you may cry all you want, its action we need, not thoughts and Prayers!
It takes the GN at least 8 years to decide on this building! Why is it that this sounds more like incompetence than anything else? I could understand 6 months or even a year but come on! 8 years and counting!
And we wonder why we can never get much done in Nunavut.
realistically, how long does a Community have to wait to get action out of the GN
Eight years? That is unacceptable.
We want communities to get involved and take responsibility and when they do, we stall, mumble, come up with too many systems and processes and wear them down.
They shake their heads, wait and wait and then almost give up!
Come on, get the lead out!
We are almost at the end of the process says Kusugak probably with a straight face.
8 years!!!!!!!!! Get real.
How many people have come and gone `` working`` on this issue at the GN in 8 years.
That`s where the problem is with this territory.
Slackers and quitters not given enough supervision and asked to account for their actions or lack of.
Thanks
Bingo!
The GN is structurally incapable of changing much of anything. It has more than 3000 employees, most of them intelligent and well-meaning.
But they are not allowed to do anything tomorrow except what they did yesterday.
Even the most minor change must be approved by 1 of only 10 Deputy Ministers. 300 people are trying to get the attention of 1.
A medium change requires Cabinet approval. All 10 Ministers have to agree. 3000 people, all trying to convince the same 10 people what should be done.
A major change requires approval by the Legislative
Assembly. To get a major change, first you have to convince a DM, then you have to convince Cabinet, and then you need most of the MLAs to agree.
It’s not that other people disagree with what you think should be done. The real fight is for the attention of those people who are the bottleneck. They may have the best of intentions, but they are the bottleneck, preventing change.
Most people become disillusioned and give up.
#5 I’m sure at least 4 people minimum have worked on this, it seems to be that people come up to work in the GN for 2 years and move back or move onto something else in the GN without finishing what they started.
Same old same old.